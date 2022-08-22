'Pakistan Must Fully Capitalise On India's Weak Bowling At Asia Cup 2022': Sarfraz Nawaz

The decision of Indian men’s cricket team’s management committee to name just three pacers in the 15-member Asia Cup squad has already been criticised a lot. Moreover, Jasprit Bumrah’s injury forced the selectors to drop him from the Asia Cup squad.

To this, former Pakistani cricketer Sarfraz Nawaz feels that the Babar Azam-led side should take advantage of India’s weak bowling during their match against the country in the Asia Cup. The high-voltage India-Pakistan clash is slated to be played on August 28 at the Dubai International Stadium.

Nawaz believes that Team India’s bowling attack will certainly be weak at the Asia Cup and Pakistan batters should ‘capitalise’ on it. The legendary Pakistan bowler, during an interaction with Cricket Pakistan, also opened up about multiple aspects of the upcoming India-Pakistan clash.

“Bowlers win matches and since India’s premier pacers – Bumrah and Shami – are missing out for the clash, Pakistan must fully capitalise on the situation and replicate the same results from last time around," he said.

Though, at the same time, the 73-year-old former cricketer opined that the Pakistan cricket team have been up against some weak opponents in recent times and this can prove to be a big problem against the Rohit Sharma-led side. Nawaz also blasted Pakistan cricket team management for their inability to find the correct combination.

“We were playing against weak teams. We haven’t faced tough competitors and we will see how the team will perform in the World Cup," he added.

Apart from Bumrah, the Indian cricket team will also not have veteran pacer Mohammad Shami and Harshal Patel in the Asia Cup squad. Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, and Avesh Khan are the three designated pacers available in the Asia Cup squad.

Pakistan cricket team, on the other hand, had to face a massive blow ahead of the Asia Cup after their star pacer Shaheen Afridi was ruled out of the event. Afridi sustained a right knee ligament injury during the first Test against Sri Lanka last month. Afridi will also not be able to take part in the seven-match T20I series against England next month.

The 22-year-old pacer, during the last T20 World Cup encounter against India, had produced a stunning performance and picked up three wickets. India eventually had to suffer a 10-wicket defeat in that game.

