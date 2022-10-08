'Pakistan Over-Dependent on Babar, Rizwan; India Have 4-5 Match Winners': Ex-Batting Coach Compares Both Teams

The T20 World Cup is at the doorstep and the Indian fans are eagerly waiting for October 23; the day when two Asian heavyweights, rather arch-rivals will lock horns with each other Down Under. It’s the India vs Pakistan game at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) and the excitement levels around this face-off are already on cloud nine. Team India will enter the arena, aiming to seek revenge for the last year’s 10-wicket loss in Dubai which was also their first-ever defeat against Pakistan in a World Cup tie.

ALSO READ: ‘When You Know That Captain is Backing You…’: Ex-India Stumper Decodes Rohit Sharma’s Successful Captaincy

Advertisement

But a lot has changed for both the teams in the past 12 months. India have got new management while Pakistan have added some new faces to their bowling unit. Former India batting coach Sanjay Bangar recently compared both line-ups and made quite a strong remark.

Speaking on Star Sports show ‘Cricket Live’ during the 1st ODI match between India and South Africa on Thursday, Bangar highlighted that Pakistan are over-dependent on Babar and Rizwan while India have multiple match winners in their squad.

“Team India have had some good games against Pakistan in the Asia Cup and what the Indian team would be weighing up is that it is a more complete team, which is a team that is not dependent on just one or two individuals," Bangar said.

“I feel, in the batting department, it’s clear that Pakistan is over-dependent on their top order like Babar and Rizwan. Whereas the Indian team is not actually dependent on a couple of players. There are four or five match winners and they are in their prime form, so, from a batting perspective I feel the Indian team is in a better position," he added.

Advertisement

Pakistan’s middle order is currently under the scanner following their 4-3 loss against England in a 7-match T20I series at home. While India have already arrived in Australia and have also begun training, the men in green are playing a tri-nation series in New Zealand, comprising the Kiwis and Bangladesh, which will serve them with an opportunity to resolve their batting woes.

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here