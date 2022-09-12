'Pakistan People Said That I Don't Support Rizwan': Wasim Akram Reveals he Was Attacked Online For Criticizing PAK Opener

Pakistan legend Wasim Akram revealed on Sunday that he was hounded on social media for criticizing countryman Mohammed Rizwan’s slow batting approach in the final of the Asia Cup 2022.

On the night of the final, Pakistan’s pace duo of Naseem Shah and Haris Rauf provided a mesmeric start by scalping early breakthroughs. At one stage, Sri Lanka was in a dreadful position, with five of their prominent batters back in the hut for just 58 runs on the board. Sri Lanka then forced their way back into the match, courtesy of a resurgence spearheaded by Bhanuka Rajapaksa and Wanindu Hasaranga. Their stern resilience and magnificent batting helped Sri Lanka post a competitive score.

Chasing a stiff total, Babar Azam and his men never really looked convincing and seemed clueless about how to pace their innings. The Lankans’ intensity in the field made life difficult for the Pakistan batters. Though Mohammad Rizwan top scored yet again with a half-century, he never really looked comfortable and the cautious innings that he played wasn’t the need of the hour.

The slow approach by Rizwan created pressure on himself and the batter at the other end. He soon returned to the pavilion with a score of 55 runs consuming 49 deliveries. His departure initiated a batting collapse for Pakistan and was seen by many as a massive factor behind Pakistan’s heartbreaking defeat.

In an interview with Star Sports, Akram expressed his dissatisfaction with the slow batting approach acquired by the Pakistan batters, especially Rizwan, and also stated that he had the feeling that the Pakistan openers would struggle in big games.

“At the beginning of the tournament, I had said that the openers won’t mess up but struggle in games like these. That’s exactly what happened today," the legendary pacer said.

Notably, Akram had earlier pointed out Rizwan’s slow approach in the Group match against Hong Kong. The former Pakistan pacer then revealed that he was attacked by people on social media for criticizing Rizwan, stating that he had a personal vendetta against him.

“He (Rizwan) had done the same thing against Hong Kong if you remember. I criticized him, which was healthy criticism. And people attacked me on social media. Pakistan people said that I don’t support Rizwan." Akram added.

Pakistan seemed favourites coming into the final. However, the Babar Azam-led side choked when it mattered the most. They will now be trying to sort out their batting concerns before the ICC T20 World Cup. The men in green will clash against England for an excruciating seven-match T20I series slated to begin on September 20 in Pakistan.

