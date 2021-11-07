>Pakistan Squad against Scotland: Probable Playing 11s for ICC T20 World Cup 2021, Match 41: Pakistan will look to continue their unbeaten run as they take on Scotland in their last league match of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021. The highly anticipated Group 2 fixture will be hosted at the Sharjah Cricket Ground on November 07, Sunday.

Scotland, on the other hand, will be eager to put up their best performance on display to end their run on a high note. Scotland have lost all their games in the World Cup so far and are thus languishing at the bottom of the points table. Thus, nothing much is expected from Kyle Coetzer’s side on Sunday.

Further, no change is expected in the playing XI by both teams as all the players who participated in the previous games are fit to take the field.

>Pakistan vs Scotland predicted playing XI:

>Pakistan Probable Playing XI: Shoaib Malik, Asif Ali, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Babar Azam (c), Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Hafeez, Imad Wasim, Hasan Ali, Haris Rauf, Shaheen Afridi

>Scotland Probable Playing XI: Mark Watt, Alasdair Evans, George Munsey, Kyle Coetzer (c), Matthew Cross (wk), Richie Berrington, Chris Greaves, Safyaan Sharif, Bradley Wheal, Calum MacLeod, Michael Leask

>Pakistan vs Scotland squads:

>Pakistan’s 15-man squad: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shoaib Malik

>Reserves: Khushdil Shah, Shahnawaz Dahani, Usman Qadir

>Scotland 15-man squad: Kyle Coetzer (c), Richard Berrington, Dylan Budge, Matthew Cross (wk), Josh Davey, Ally Evans, Chris Greaves, Michael Leask, Calum Macleod, George Munsey, Safyaan Sharif, Hamza Tahir, Craig Wallace, Mark Watt, Brad Wheal

>Reserves: Michael Jones, Chris Sole

