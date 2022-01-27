Pakistan Super League 2022: Full Schedule And Live Streaming Details

The Pakistan Super League (PSL) gets underway for its seventh season from Thursday (January 27). After the sixth edition of the T20 tournament was moved to the UAE midway due to Covid-19, the 2022 edition returns to Pakistan, which will be played in two phases. Karachi’s National Stadium will host the first phase that comprises 15 of the 34 matches, while the remaining 19 including the playoffs and final scheduled from February 10 to 27, will be played at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.

The recent surge of coronavirus cases across Pakistan has forced the PCB to limit spectators in Karachi to 25 per cent capacity, while a decision on Lahore’s attendance limit is to be decided.

Advertisement

The month-long T20 competition kicks off with the defending champions Multan Sultans taking on the Karachi Kings in the tournament opener at the National Stadium in Karachi on Thursday at 7:30 PM IST. Islamabad United, Lahore Qalandars, Peshawar Zalmi and Quetta Gladiators are the other four participating teams in this six-team tournament this season.

>Here’s a look at the complete fixtures of the PSL 2022:

>First phase in Karachi

>January 27 – Karachi Kings vs Multan Sultans

>January 28 – Quetta Gladiators vs Peshawar Zalmi

>January 29 – Multan Sultans vs Lahore Qalandars; Karachi Kings vs Quetta Gladiators

>January 30 – Peshawar Zalmi vs Islamabad United; Karachi Kings vs Lahore Qalandars

>January 31 – Quetta Gladiators vs Multan Sultans

>February 1 – Islamabad United vs Multan Sultans

>February 2 – Peshawar Zalmi vs Lahore Qalandars

Advertisement

>February 3 – Quetta Gladiators vs Islamabad United

>February 4 – Karachi Kings vs Peshawar Zalmi

>February 5 – Islamabad United vs Lahore Qalandars; Peshawar Zalmi vs Multan Sultans

>February 6 – Karachi Kings vs Islamabad United

>February 7 – Quetta Gladiators vs Lahore Qalandars

>Second phase in Lahore

>February 10 – Multan Sultans vs Peshawar Zalmi

>February 11 – Lahore Qalandars vs Multan Sultans

>February 12 – Islamabad United vs Quetta Gladiators

Advertisement

>February 13 – Peshawar Zalmi vs Karachi Kings; Lahore Qalandars vs Quetta Gladiators

>February 14 – Islamabad United vs Karachi Kings

>February 15 – Peshawar Zalmi vs Quetta Gladiators

>February 16 – Multan Sultans vs Karachi Kings

>February 17 – Islamabad United vs Peshawar Zalmi

>February 18 – Multan Sultans vs Quetta Gladiators; Lahore Qalandars vs Karachi Kings

>February 19 – Lahore Qalandars vs Islamabad United

>February 20 – Quetta Gladiators vs Karachi Kings; Multan Sultans vs Islamabad United

Advertisement

>February 21 – Lahore Qalandars vs Peshawar Zalmi

>Playoffs

>February 23 – Qualifier

>February 24 – Eliminator 1

>February 25 – Eliminator 2

>February 27 – Final

>PSL 2022 2022 Live telecast and streaming details

Sony Sports Network has the broadcasting rights of the T20 tournament in India. Fans can also live stream the matches on SonyLIV app and website.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here