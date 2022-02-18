Pakistan Super League 2022 Live Streaming: When And Where to Watch Lahore Qalandars vs Karachi Kings Online And on TV in India

A battered Karachi Kings will look to win their match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2022 when they face an in-form Lahore Qalandars in Friday’s doubleheader at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore. The Qalandars have had quite a stellar campaign this season, winning five out of their seven matches in the tournament. They currently stand at the second position of the PSL 2022 standings with 10 points under their belt. They head into this contest in strong form after defeating Quetta Gladiators in the previous encounter by eight wickets.

On the other hand, the Kings have had a very rough season with no victories recorded yet after eight games. Despite playing out some nail biting finishes, Babar Azam and his men couldn’t convert them to victories, registering eight losses in a row instead. They are languishing at the bottom of the PSL points table and are out of the race to qualify for the playoffs. The Kings will play for pride and aim to win the remaining two games including this one. And here can check the details as to When, Where and How to watch the LAH vs KAR live streaming online and telecast.

Advertisement

>When will the PSL 2022 match between Lahore Qalandars (LAH) vs Karachi Kings (KAR) start?

The match between Lahore Qalandars and Karachi Kings will be played on Friday, February 18.

>Where will PSL 2022 match between Lahore Qalandars (LAH) vs Karachi Kings (KAR) be played?

The match between Lahore Qalandars and Karachi Kings will be played at the Gaddafi Stadium, in Lahore.

>What time will the PSL 2022 match between Lahore Qalandars (LAH) vs Karachi Kings (KAR) begin?

The match will commence at 8:00 pm IST.

Advertisement

>Which TV channels will broadcast the PSL 2022 match between Lahore Qalandars (LAH) vs Karachi Kings (KAR) match?

The match between Lahore Qalandars vs Karachi Kings will be televised on Sony Sports Network in India.

>How do I watch the live streaming of the PSL 2022 match between Lahore Qalandars (LAH) vs Karachi Kings (KAR) match?

Fans can tune in to the SonyLIV app and website to watch the Lahore Qalandars vs Karachi Kings game.

>Lahore Qalandars vs Karachi Kings, Pakistan Super League 2022 Probable Playing XI:

Advertisement

>Lahore Qalandars probable playing XI: Fakhar Zaman, Abdullah Shafique, Kamran Ghulam, Mohammad Hafeez, Philip Salt (WK), Harry Brook, Rashid Khan, David Wiese, Shaheen Afridi (C), Haris Rauf, Zaman Khan

>Karachi Kings probable playing XI: Babar Azam (C), Sharjeel Khan, Joe Clarke, Qasim Akram, Rohail Nazir (WK), Mohammad Nabi, Imad Wasim, Jordan Thompson, Chris Jordan, Umaid Asif, Mir Hamza

Special: Get the Live-Updating IPL 2022 Auction Tally | IPL Mega Auction Live Updates and Cricket Score here