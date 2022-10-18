Pakistan Team Preview T20 World Cup 2022: Despite Superb Openers, Pakistan Middle Order May Drag the Team Down

They had a disappointing campaign last time in the T20 WC as their campaign started with a 7-wicket defeat to Ireland and ended with the same against Sri Lanka by 8 wickets. They also lost to Namibia in Oman as nothing worked for them in the group stage of the event. While they will look to end the losing streak when they face UAE in their first match this year.

Players to watch out for

Babar Azam - The Pakistan skipper has to play a crucial for his team once again in the mega ICC event. His opening partner Rizwan takes some time to get settled and he played big shots in the death overs, in that case, Babar has to take the charge of the first ball to put pressure on the position. The 28-year-old has played just three T20Is in Australia in which he scored 115 runs at a strike rate of 138.55.

Haris Rauf - All eyes will be on Afridi but it will be Rauf who might turn out as a trump card for the Pakistan team as he has a big experience of playing in Australian conditions in the Big Bash League. He has claimed 30 wickets in 18 matches for Melbourne Stars. The 28-year-old has all the credentials including the ability to clock 150kph at regular intervals to succeed in T20 World Cup. He has also the ability to bowl bouncers and yorkers at will.

Strongest Playing XI

Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Babar Azam (c), Fakhar Zaman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Nawaz, Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi

Full Squad

Pakistan: Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shan Masood. Standby Players: Usman Qadir, Mohammad Haris, Shahnawaz Dahani.

Pakistan Fixtures

v India (October 23) - Melbourne

v Winner Group B (October 27) - Perth

v Runner-up Group A (October 29) - Perth

v South Africa (November 3) - Sydney

v Bangladesh (November 6) - Adelaide​