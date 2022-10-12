Pakistan Tour Or IPL? New Zealand Cricket Board Empowers Players to Take A Call

The New Zealand Cricket (NZC) has given its players the option to choose whether they want to participate in the historic tour of Pakistan trip or if they want to play in the 16th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) in 2023. The CEO of New Zealand Cricket, David White made the comments on Tuesday.

New Zealand will tour Pakistan in two phases, first in December 2022-January 2023 and again in April-May 2023, to compete in a multi-format contest. The first leg will consist of two Tests as part of the ICC World Test Championship. In addition, the two sides will clash in three World Cup Super League matches as both nations will be looking to seal a direct qualification spot for the ICC World Cup 2023.

In the second phase of the tour, the two sides will compete in five T20Is and as many ODIs. The matches are slated from April 13 to May 7, and this will be the period when the Indian Premier League will also be underway. The players will have to make a choice whether to travel to Pakistan or to participate in the lucrative showpiece event. New Zealand mainstays like Kane Williamson, Trent Boult, Mitchell Santner, and, Lockie Ferguson will likely have a tough decision to make next year.

“As of our understanding, our full-strength side will go to Pakistan. I haven’t talked to players and their associations further in this regard. But, players will be allowed to play in IPL. They will be free to make a choice between IPL and Pakistan tour," David White told New Zealand media.

Talking about New Zealand traveling to Pakistan, White said: “Our delegation visited Pakistan earlier this year. We are in contact with the embassy and our government about this tour."

New Zealand will tour Pakistan after a long hiatus as the Kiwis have not visited the Asian nation since 2003-04 when they met for competing in five ODIs. Their last Test match in Pakistan was played way back in May 2002.

After hosting successful series against Australia and England earlier this year, Pakistan will welcome the Black Caps who will be the third team to tour Pakistan in 2022, when they travel to the country in December.

Pakistan and New Zealand are currently competing in a T20I tri-nation series that also includes Bangladesh. The tri-series will also be the final assignment for all three sides before heading to Australia for the coveted ICC T20 World Cup. The enthralling contest is already at its conclusion with the final of the series anticipated to be between the Black Caps and Pakistan.

