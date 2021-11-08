Pakistan TV News Channel Sends ₹ 100 Million Defamation Notice to Shoaib Akhtar: Report

The ongoing spat between former Pakistan pace legend Shoaib Akhtar and Pakistan Television Corporation (PTV) has reached to another level. The news channel has reportedly sent a ₹ 100 million defamation notice to the former cricketer on Sunday.

According a to an ANI report, PTV has stated that Akhtar had resigned on air from PTV sports last month which is not only a violation of the clause but has also resulted in huge financial losses to the organisation.

“As per clause 22, both sides shall have right to terminate his agreement by serving three months’ written notice or payment in lieu thereof. Whereas Shoaib Akhtar resigned on air on October 26 which has resulted into huge financial losses to PTV," the national television administration said in a notice; ANI reported, quoting ARY news.

Advertisement

>T20 World Cup Full Coverage | Schedule | Photos | Points Table

“Shoaib Akhtar also left Dubai during T20 World Cup transmission without any prior information to PTVC management. Besides, appearance on an Indian TV show along with Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh, which also caused irreparable losses to PTV," the notice further added.

Akhtar has been asked by the PTVC to pay an amount of ₹ 100 million as damages along with an amount of ₹ 33,33,000, equivalent to a three-month salary to the organisation, otherwise, PTC “reserves its rights to initiate legal proceedings" against Akhtar before the court of competent jurisdiction, said ARY News.

The controversy embroiled after Akhtar walked off from a live show last month following disagreements with the host Dr Nauman Niaz. The discussion panel included the likes of West Indies batting legend Sir Vivian Richards, former England captain David Gower, former Pakistan women’s captain Sana Mir and former fast bowler Umar Gul.

The video of the incident went viral on social media after which both parties issued their explanations.

>Also Read: Virender Sehwag, Wasim Jaffer React After India Miss Out on Semifinals Spot in T20 World Cup

>What actually had happened?

As reported by Dawn, the disagreement began when Akhtar was asked whether Pakistan made a mess of the chase against New Zealand. Akhtar ignored the line of questioning by the host and decided to talk about pacer Haris Rauf. Annoyed with Akhtar, Nauman called him ‘rude’ and said he was ‘free to go if he wants to’.

Niaz said, “You are being a little rude so I don’t want to say this but if you’re being over-smart then you can go. I am saying this on air."

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here