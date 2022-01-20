Pakistan U-19 vs Afghanistan U-19 Live Cricket Score Under-19 World Cup Match: Live Updates From Trinidad

>PAK U-19 vs AFG U-19 Live Score Under-19 World Cup: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Pakistan vs Afghanistan live Group C match of the Under-19 World Cup 2022.

Pakistan Under-19 will lock horns with Afghanistan Under-19 in Thursday’s tripleheader of the ICC Under-19 World Cup Group C encounter. The Brian Lara Cricket Stadium in Trinidad will host the high-octane fixture on Thursday, January 20. Both sides currently occupy the top two slots in Group C standings, Afghanistan are currently at the top of the heap after they registered a 135-run victory over Papua New Guinea (PNG) Under-19 in their tournament opener. Batting first they were bowled out for just 200 runs but the Afghan bowlers stepped up to the task by bowling out PNG for a paltry 65.

Similarly, Pakistan won their tournament opener against Zimbabwe U19 quite emphatically. Batting first, Haseebullah Khan’s 135-ball-155 run blitzkrieg helped them to post a mammoth 315-run total. Awais Ali starred with the ball claiming a six for (6/56) to bundle up Zimbabwe at 200 within 43 overs. Both sides are coming off massive victories from their previous games, which means another cracker of a contest is on the cards for the fans.

Ahead of the match between Pakistan U19 and Afghanistan U19; here is everything you need to know:

>PK-U19 vs AF-U19 ICC U19 World Cup 2022 Telecast

PK-U19 vs AF-U19 match will be telecast on Star Sports Network in India.

>PK-U19 vs AF-U19 ICC U19 World Cup 2022 Live Streaming

Pakistan U19 vs Afghanistan U19 game will be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

>PK-U19 vs AF-U19 ICC U19 World Cup 2022 Match Details

Pakistan U19 vs Afghanistan U19 contest will be played at the Brian Lara Cricket Stadium, Trinidad at 06:30 PM IST on Thursday, January 20.

>PK-U19 vs AF-U19 Probable XIs

>Pakistan U19: Muhammad Shehzad, Haseebullah Khan (WK), Abdul Faseeh, Irfan Khan, Qasim Akram (C), Maaz Sadaqat, Abbas Ali, Ahmed Khan, Zeeshan Zameer, Mehran Mumtaz

>Afghanistan U19: Mohammad Ishaq (WK), Bilal Sayeedi, Allah Noor, Suliman Safi (C), Ijaz Ahmadzai, Khaiber Wali, Nangeyalia Kharote, Izharulhaq Naveed, Nangyalai Khan, Naveed Zadran

