Pakistan U-19 vs Zimbabwe U-19 Live Cricket Score Group C Match, Under-19 World Cup: Live Updates From Diego Martin

>Pakistan U-19 vs Zimbabwe U-19 Live Score Under-19 World Cup: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the Under-19 World Cup Group C match between Pakistan and Zimbabwe. The match will be played at Diego Martin Sporting Complex, Diego Martin.

Pakistan are the only team to have defended the title, doing so back in 2006 after a first crown two years earlier, and will be looking to make it to the final for the sixth time in the West Indies.

Their biggest rivals in the group could be Afghanistan, whose best result came four years ago when they reached the semi-finals.

Advertisement

Joining the sub-continental duo are Zimbabwe, who have made it out of the first round on three occasions, and Papua New Guinea, back in the competition after failing to qualify in 2020.

Afghanistan’s rise in the senior game has been mirrored at Under 19 level, with the side having reached the quarter-finals in three of the last four editions of the ICC U19 Men’s CWC.

Since first qualifying in 2010, Afghanistan have made it to every tournament since, with the highlight coming in 2018 when a team featuring the likes of Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Mujeeb Ur Rahman helped them reach the semi-finals before losing to Australia.

This time around, it will be up to spinner Noor Ahmad to provide the experience, as the only survivor from the 2020 squad.

The 17-year-old has been involved in both the Big Bash and the PSL and should provide plenty of support to skipper Suliman Safi.

Pakistan U19 Squad: Muhammad Shehzad, Haseebullah Khan (wk), Abdul Faseeh, Irfan Khan, Qasim Akram (c), Abbas Ali, Ahmed Khan, Maaz Sadaqat, Mehran Mumtaz, Zeeshan Zameer, Awais Ali, Rizwan Mehmood, Arham Nawab, Faisal Akram, Ali Asfand

Advertisement

Zimbabwe U19 Squad: Steven Saul (wk), Matthew Welch, Emmanuel Bawa (c), David Bennett, Brian Bennett , Tashinga Makoni, Mcgini Dube, Connor Mitchell, Victor Chirwa, Tendekai Mataranyika, Alex Falao, Panashe Taruvinga, Ngenyasha Zvinoera, Matthew Schonken, Rogan Wolhuter

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here