Pakistan U-19 World Cup Player Replaces James Faulkner in PSL Side Quetta Gladiators

Pakistan Super League (PSL) side Quetta Gladiators were quick to announce a replacement for all-rounder James Faulkner on Sunday, saying that 18-year-old Mohammad Shehzad, who recently competed in the ICC U-19 cricket World Cup, will replace the Australian for the remainder of the tournament.

According to cricketpakistan.com.pk, Shehzad, an all-rounder, had registered some impressive performances in the U-19 World Cup, scoring 166 runs in six innings and picking up a five-for against Papua New Guinea, conceding only seven runs.

“The technical committee approved of the replacement and Shehzad is likely to join the squad on Sunday," the report said.

Faulkner had left PSL side Quetta Gladiators abruptly on Saturday, alleging that the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) did not honour his “contractual agreements/payments".

The 31-year-old took to Twitter and revealed that the PCB has “continued to lie" to him and that the treatment he received from the board and the PSL was a “disgrace".

“I apologise to the Pakistan cricket fans, but unfortunately, I have had to withdraw from the last two matches and leave the PSL due to the @TheRealPCB not honouring my contractual agreement/payments. I’ve been here the whole duration and they have continued to lie to me," said Faulkner in a tweet.

“It hurts to leave as I wanted to help get international cricket back in Pakistan as there is so much young talent and the fans are amazing. But the treatment I have received has been a disgrace from the @TheRealPCB and @thePSLt20. I’m sure you all understand my position," he added in another tweet.

Faulkner played six games in PSL 2022, scoring 49 runs and picking up six wickets while representing the Quetta Gladiators.

PCB denied the allegations and said that the Australian was being banned for life from taking part in the PSL.

