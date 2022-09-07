Pakistan vs Afghanistan Live Cricket Streaming: How to Watch Asia Cup 2022, PAK vs AFG Super Four Coverage on TV And Online

Pakistan kicked off their Asia Cup Super 4 campaign on a promising note after they outclassed arch-rivals India by five wickets on Sunday. The Babar Azam-led side will now be hoping to continue their winning streak as they will face Afghanistan on Wednesday at the Asia Cup Super 4 stage. The match between Pakistan and Afghanistan will be played at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

Afghanistan, on the other hand, failed to kick off their Super 4 journey convincingly after they conceded a four-wicket defeat against Sri Lanka. Batting first, Afghanistan had managed to post a defendable total of 175/6. Though, Sri Lanka displayed a terrific batting and reached the target with five balls to spare.

Ahead of Wednesday’s Asia Cup Super 4 match between Pakistan and Afghanistan; here is all you need to know:

When will Asia Cup 2022 Super 4 match between Pakistan (PAK) and Afghanistan (AFG) be played?

The Asia Cup Super 4 match between Pakistan and Afghanistan will take place on September 7, Wednesday.

Where will the Asia Cup Super Four match Pakistan (PAK) vs Afghanistan (AFG) be played?

The Asia Cup Super 4 match between Pakistan and Afghanistan will be played at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

What time will the Asia Cup Super 4 match Pakistan (PAK) vs Afghanistan (AFG) begin?

The Asia Cup Super 4 match between Pakistan and Afghanistan will begin at 7:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Pakistan (PAK) vs Afghanistan (AFG) Asia Cup Super 4 match?

Pakistan vs Afghanistan Asia Cup Super 4 match will be televised on Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Pakistan (PAK) vs Afghanistan (AFG) Asia Cup 2022 Super 4 match?

Pakistan vs Afghanistan Asia Cup Super 4 match is available to be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

Pakistan (PAK) vs Afghanistan (AFG) Possible XIs

Pakistan Predicted Line-up: Babar Azam (captain), Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Fakhar Zaman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Hasnain

Afghanistan Predicted Line-up: Hazratullah Zazai, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wicketkeeper), Karim Janat, Ibrahim Zadran, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi (captain), Rashid Khan, Samiullah Shinwari, Naveen-ul-Haq, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazalhaq Farooqi

