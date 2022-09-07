Home / News / Cricketnext / Pakistan vs Afghanistan Highlights Asia Cup 2022 Super Four: PAK Beat AFG in a Last-over Thriller, IND Out of Final Race

Pakistan vs Afghanistan Highlights Asia Cup 2022 Super Four: PAK Beat AFG in a Last-over Thriller, IND Out of Final Race

Pakistan vs Afghanistan Live Score, Asia Cup 2022 Super Four Updates: Check here for all the live score, live match text updates from PAK vs AFG 2022 Super Four clash at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium

pak vs afg live cricket score asia cup 2022
September 07, 2022, 23:22 IST
PAK vs AFG Highlights, Asia Cup 2022: Pakistan defeated Afghanistan in a last-over thriller by one wicket to confirm their spot for the Asia Cup 2022 final where they will face Sri Lanka on Sunday. With this result, both India and Afghanistan have been eliminated from the final race and their meeting tomorrow will be a dead rubber now. Read More

Sep 07, 2022 23:21 IST

PAK vs SL in Final; IND And AFG Eliminated

Pakistan and Afghanistan produced a contest for the ages at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Wednesday night. After being limited to a below part 129/8, Afghanistan bowled their hearts out to make a match out of it. They launched a staunch defense of their total. They neutralised the threat of Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan and Mohammad Nawaz and pushed the contest into the last over. Fazalhaq Farooqi and Fareed Ahmed took three wickets each to keep Afghanistan’s hopes alive and kicking. However, in the decisive over, Farooqi rightly went for the yorker length deliveries but failed to execute them properly. As a result, he bowled two full tosses in a row. Pakistan were in a precarious spot at 119/9. But then, Naseem Shah delivered as he blasted both the full tosses for consecutive sixes to take Pakistan over the line and seal a memorable win. With that, Pakistan and Sri Lanka have qualified for the Asia Cup 2022 final and will clash for the title on Sunday (September 11). India, the defending champions, and Afghanistan have both been eliminated from the race and their clash tomorrow is now only good for academic purpose.

Sep 07, 2022 23:05 IST

Live Score AFG vs PAK Asia Cup: Naseem Seals it With SIX & SIX

Stunning end to his thrilling contest. Naseem Shah blasts back-to-back sixes to seal a thrilling one-wicket win for Pakistan, Fazalhaq Farooi misses his yorker twice in a row to deliver two full tosses and Naseem sends them flying over the boundaries for consecutive sixes as PAK overhaul the target to finish with 131/9 in 19.2 Overs. Ecstasy in Pakistan camp, tears in Afghanistan. Keep your heads high Afghanistan, you’ve made a match out of it. Superb contest this one. Pakistan and Sri Lanka are thus confirmed the two finalists. India and Afghanistan eliminated from the final race.

Sep 07, 2022 22:57 IST

Live Score AFG vs PAK Asia Cup: Asif Falls on 16

WICKET! Afghanistan take another step towards creating history. Ugly scenes in the middle. Asif Ali and bowler Fareed Ahmed clash. A bouncer and Asif went after it but only managed a top edge to be caught at short fine leg. He scored 16. Pakistan 119/9 in 18.5 Overs, chasing 130.

Sep 07, 2022 22:51 IST

Afghanistan vs Pakistan Cricket Live: Rauf Falls 0

WICKET! Fareed Ahmed gets rid of Haris Rauf for a first-ball duck. Massive. Afghanistan are back into this game and now bossing it. Pakistan 110/8 in 18.2 Overs, chasing 130.

Sep 07, 2022 22:50 IST

PAK vs AFG Latest Updates: Khushdil Falls on 1

WICKET! Oh yes! Fazalhaq Farooqi, you beauty. A full length delivery as Khushdil Shah gets an inside edge onto the stumps. He scored 1. PAK 109/7 in 17.6 Overs, chasing 130.

Sep 07, 2022 22:45 IST

Asia Cup 2022 Super Four Live: Nawaz Falls, PAK Lose Review

WICKET! Fazalhaq Farooqi  has trapped Mohammad Nawaz lbw. This looked plumb to the naked eye. Nawaz still went for the review - out of hope. And he had started walking back long before the ball tracker was even available. As expected, ball tracker concurred with the on-field umpire. Nawaz scored 4. PAK 105/6 in 17.1 Overs, chasing 130.

Sep 07, 2022 22:41 IST

Pakistan vs Afghanistan Live Score: 14 Runs And a Wicket

Asif Ali doesn’t care that Pakistan have just lost a big wicket and that he’s facing Rashid Khan first up. He slog swept the first delivery he faced over deep midwicket region for a six. The over began with Shadab Khan hitting a six over square leg before being dismissed. 14 runs and a wicket. Momentum still with Pakistan. Score 105/5 in 17 Overs, chasing 130.

Sep 07, 2022 22:39 IST

Live Score AFG vs PAK Asia Cup: Shadab Falls on 36

WICKET! Another twist. Rashid Khan tosses one up, luring Shadab Khan into going for an aerial shot but he ends up holing out to long-off. He scored 36. PAK 97/5 in 16.2 Overs, chasing 130.

Sep 07, 2022 22:37 IST

Afghanistan vs Pakistan Cricket Live: Shadab Receives Treatment, Top Over From Fareed

Mohammad Nawaz is the new batter and he got an outside edge that sent the ball flying past the keeper for a four. And then Shabad Khan called for the team physio resulting in some delay in the proceedings. 6 runs and a wicket from the third over of Fareed Ahmed. PAK 91/4 in 16 Overs, chasing 130.

Sep 07, 2022 22:29 IST

PAK vs AFG Latest Updates: Iftikhar Falls on 30

WICKET! Oh, it’s not over folks. This is what Afghanistan needed. A wicket. And Fareed Ahmed has provided them with a big breakthrough in removing the well-settled Iftikhar Ahmed on 30. After two quiet overs, the pressure was building and Iftikhar went for a big shot - pulls it straight into the hand of fielder at deep midwicket. PAK 87/4 in 15.3 Overs, chasing 130.

Sep 07, 2022 22:25 IST

Asia Cup 2022 Super Four Live: Another Quiet Over

Afghanistan have now delivered back-to-back tight overs. Rashid Khan is back and allows just three runs in his third over. 45 runs needed of 30 deliveries now.

Sep 07, 2022 22:22 IST

Pakistan vs Afghanistan Live Score: A Tidy Over

Fareed Ahmed went for 12 runs in the Powerplay but he has done well upon return to attack by conceding jut three runs in his second over. PAK 82/3 in 14 Overs, chasing 130. They need 48 off 36.

Sep 07, 2022 22:18 IST

Live Score AFG vs PAK Asia Cup: Shadan Continues His Assault

Mujeeb Ur Rahman is back for his fourth over. Shadab Khan again went for a slog sweep, made a sweet connection to hurl the ball over the boundary for another six. 7 runs from the over. Momentum with Pakistan now. Score 79/3 in 13 Overs, chasing 130.

Sep 07, 2022 22:15 IST

Afghanistan vs Pakistan Cricket Live: Shadab Shifts Gears

They needed this kind of over. Shadab Khan has had enough. He brings out the slog sweep and launches one high into the Sharjah nigh sky for a six. And then when Mohammad Nabi delivered a full toss, muscled it to deep midwicket for a one-bounce four. 14 runs from the over. PAK 72/3 in 12 Overs, chasing 130.

Sep 07, 2022 22:11 IST

PAK vs AFG Latest Updates: Pace Returns

So after the drinks break, Afghanistan bring back pace bowling in Azmatullah Omarzai - right-arm medium fast. 6 runs in the over. PAK 58/3 in 11 Overs. Pakistan haven’t scored a boundary since the fifth over.

Sep 07, 2022 22:05 IST

Asia Cup 2022 Super Four Live: Pakistan 52/3 in 10 Overs

Mohammad Nabi continues. 4 runs from his second over. Time for the drinks break. Afghanistan haven’t made life easy for Pakistan today. They may have been restricted for a relatively score total but the spinners have done tremendously well to keep a lid on the scoring-rate. Score 52/3 in 10 Overs. Pakistan need 78 runs off 60 deliveries to win with seven wickets remaining.

Sep 07, 2022 22:03 IST

Pakistan vs Afghanistan Live Score: 50 up For PAK

With a single, Iftikhar Ahmed brings up Pakistan’s 50 in 9.5 Overs. Shadab Khan is the new batter in the middle.

Sep 07, 2022 22:02 IST

Live Score AFG vs PAK Asia Cup: Fine Over From Rashid

Just five runs from the second over of Rashid Khan and a huge scalp of Mohammad Rizwan. Pressure on Pakistan middle order now. They always had the calm presence of Rizwan so far in then tournament but today, he’s been neutralised early. Score 48/3 in 9 Overs, chasing 130.

Sep 07, 2022 21:58 IST

Afghanistan vs Pakistan Cricket Live: Rizwan Falls on 20

WICKET! Oh yes, the wicket that Afghanistan were so desperately seeking. Asia Cup 2022’s top-scorer so far Mohammad Rizwan has been trapped lbw by Rashid Khan on 20. Rizwan did go for the review after having a chat with Iftikhar Ahmed. However, ball tracker said it would have hit the stumps. PAK 45/3 in 8.4 Overs, chasing 130. AFG fans can dream now.

Sep 07, 2022 21:54 IST

Asia Cup 2022 Super Four Live: Another Tidy Over

Afghanistan captain Mohammad Nabi into the attack now. He didn’t have a good time with the bat today - was out for a golden duck. Can he do something special with the ball then? 4 singles from his first over. Afghan spinners have kept Pakistan batters under control so far. Score 43/2 in 8 Overs, chasing 130.

Sep 07, 2022 21:50 IST

Pakistan vs Afghanistan Live Score: Review Burned

A huge appeal for LBW by Rahid Khan and co. Mohammed Rizwan came on the front foot for a defensive shot but was beaten on the inside edge. The umpire turned it down but Afghanistan went for the review. Impact was outside off and Afghanistan lost their review. 4 runs in the over. PAK 39/2 in 7 Overs, chasing 130.

Sep 07, 2022 21:45 IST

Live Score AFG vs PAK Asia Cup: Pakistan 35/2 in Powerplay

Mujee Ur Rahman continues. Just three runs in the final over of the Powerplay. Pakistan 35/2 in 6 Overs, chasing 130.

Sep 07, 2022 21:44 IST

Pakistan vs Afghanistan Live Score: A Productive Over

Left-arm pacer Fareed Ahmed pressed into action now. And an inside edge from the bat of Iftikhar Ahmed which guides the ball to boundary. And then when Fareed dropped the final delivery short, Iftikhar pulled it away to midwicket region for a four. 12 runs from it. PAK 32/2 in 5 Overs, chasing 130.

Sep 07, 2022 21:38 IST

Live Score AFG vs PAK Asia Cup: A Good Over For Afghanistan

Mujeeb Ur Rahman allows just two runs after a run out off his first delivery. Pakistan 20/2 in 4 Overs, chasing 130.

Sep 07, 2022 21:36 IST

Afghanistan vs Pakistan Cricket Live: Fakhar Run Out on 5

WICKET! Another big wicket for Afghanistan right after it looked Pakistan have started asserting themselves. Fakhar Zaman played one to extra cover and set off for a quick single. However, Najibullah Zadran was quick off his feet and unleashed a direct hit to catch Fakhar short at the non-striker’s end. He scored 5. PAK 18/2 in 3.1 Overs, chasing 130.

Sep 07, 2022 21:33 IST

PAK vs AFG Latest Updates: Rizwan Gets Going

Fazalhaq Farooqi dropped one short and Mohammad Rizwan latched onto it to send it flying over the boundary for a six. And then Farooqi tried a slower one to end the over but ended up bowling a full toss which Rizwan muscled through midwicket region for a four. 10 runs from it. Pakistan 18/1 in 3 Overs, chasing 130.

Sep 07, 2022 21:27 IST

Asia Cup 2022 Super Four Live: Spin Introdcued

Mujeeb Ur Rahman into the attack. Just two runs in it. Fakhar Zaman has walked in at no 3 after the dismissal of Babar Azam. PAK 8/1 in 2 Overs, chasing 130.

Sep 07, 2022 21:22 IST

Asia Cup 2022 Super Four Live: Babar Falls on 0

WICKET! Superb start for Afghanistan. Just what they needed in the defense of this low total. Fazalhaq Farooqi has trapped Babar Azam lbw for a first-ball duck. This one was straight as an arrow and kept low with Babar not bringing his bat down in time. Afghanistan 1/1 in 0.2 Overs, chasing 130.

Sep 07, 2022 21:18 IST

Pakistan vs Afghanistan Live Score: The Chase Begins

Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan to kickstart the chase of 130. Mohammad Nabi delivering some words of wisdom as he leads the Afghanistan team huddle talk. Fazalhaq Farooqi will open the attack. Here we go.

Sep 07, 2022 21:04 IST

Live Score AFG vs PAK Asia Cup: Pakistan 129/6 in 20 Overs

Finally the over Afghanistan were looking for. Rashid Khan shows his stunning skills - he uses the pace of Haris Rauf and upper cuts one over square region for a superb six and then charges forward to muscle the following delivery over the bowler’s head for a four. Those were the only two scoring shots of the over though. Afghanistan 129/6 in 20 Overs.

Sep 07, 2022 20:56 IST

Afghanistan vs Pakistan Cricket Live: 6 Runs From The 19th Over

Azmatullah Omarzai sliced one from Naseem Shaha over the point region for a four. However, off the other five deliveries, Afghanistan only managed to score 2 runs. Can they finish with a big over. Score 119/6 in 19 Overs.
Sep 07, 2022 20:52 IST

PAK vs AFG Latest Updates: A Decent Over

Rashid Khan started the over with a bang as he pulled the first delivery for four. However, Mohammad Hasnain ensured no more boundaries in it as off the remaining five came just four. AFG 113/6 in 18 Overs.
Sep 07, 2022 20:46 IST

Asia Cup 2022 Super Four Live: Zadran Falls on 35

WICKET! Another set batter falls. Haris Rauf bowls fast and induces and edge from the bat of Ibrahim Zadran to be out caught behind on 35. Afghanistan 104/6 in 16.3 Overs.
Sep 07, 2022 20:42 IST

Pakistan vs Afghanistan Live Score: A Productive Over

Shabad Khan back for his fourth over. He gives his third delivery some air and and Ibrahim Zadran launches it over covers for a six. 11 runs from it. Afghanistan 104/5 in 16 Overs.
Sep 07, 2022 20:38 IST

Live Score AFG vs PAK Asia Cup: Successful Over From Naseem

A big wicket off the first delivery and then just two singles off the remaining five, Naseem Shah does exactly what his captain would've hoped for. AFG 93/5 in 15 Overs.
Sep 07, 2022 20:35 IST

Afghanistan vs Pakistan Cricket Live: Nabi Falls For a Duck

WICKET! This is massive blow to Afghanistan's hopes of a late flourish. Their captain Mohammad Nabi chops on to be bowled for a first-ball duck. AFG 91/5 in 14.1 Overs.
Sep 07, 2022 20:33 IST

PAK vs AFG Latest Updates: Zadran Falls on 10

WICKET! Najibullah Zadran had smokes Shadab Khan for a six over deep midwicket. And he aimed for another big hit but this time didn't get the distance to hole out at long-on. He scored 10. AFG 91/4 in 13.6 Overs.
Sep 07, 2022 20:28 IST

Asia Cup 2022 Super Four Live: Hasnain Returns

Mohammad Hasnain is back. Another quiet over - just four singles in it. AFG 83/3 in 13 Overs.
Sep 07, 2022 20:24 IST

Pakistan vs Afghanistan Live Score: Nawaz Finishes a Fine Spell

Just two runs and a wicket in the final over of left-arm spinner Mohammad Nawaz. He finishes with 1/23. AFG 79/3 in 12 Overs.
Sep 07, 2022 20:23 IST

Live Score AFG vs PAK Asia Cup: Janat Falls on 15

WICKET! Mohammad Nawaz strikes in his fourth and final over. Karim Janat wanted to hit this out of the park - went for a slog sweep but only managed to hit it high to hole out to Fakhar Zaman at long-on. He scored 15. AFG 78/3 in 11.2 Overs.
Sep 07, 2022 20:20 IST

Afghanistan vs Pakistan Cricket Live: Rauf Gets Control Back

Pace returns in Haris Rauf. And Ibrahim Zadran greeted him with a cracking shot - flaying the first delivery over covers for a four. Rauf then bounced back limiting the Afghan batters to just a single off the remaining five deliveries. AFG 77/2 in 11 Overs.
Sep 07, 2022 20:14 IST

PAK vs AFG Latest Updates: Four to End The Over

After four singles off four deliveries, Karim Janat pierces the gap as he slogs one to midwicket for a welcome boundary to Afghanistan. 8 runs from the third over of Mohammad Nawaz take Afghanistan to 72/2 in 10 Overs. Time for the drinks break.
Sep 07, 2022 20:10 IST

Asia Cup 2022 Super Four Live: Tidy Over

Shadab Khan continues to keep the lid on. Just three singles in his second over. AFG 64/2 in 9 Overs.
Sep 07, 2022 20:08 IST

Pakistan vs Afghanistan Live Score: Zadran Breaks The Shackles

The run-flow had slowed down since the dismissal of Hazratullah Zazai. The spin duo of Mohammad Nawaz and Shadab Khan applied the breaks. Ibrahim Zadran then broke the shackles with a cut shot off the final delivery of the over from Nawaz for four past the short third man region. 8 runs from it. AFG 61/2 in 8 Overs.
Sep 07, 2022 20:04 IST

Live Score AFG vs PAK Asia Cup: Shadab Into The Attack

Spin from both ends now from Pakistan as legspinner Shadab Khan introdcued after the Powerplay. Just five runs in it. Afghanistan 53/2 in 7 Overs.
Sep 07, 2022 20:03 IST

Afghanistan vs Pakistan Cricket Live: 50 up for AFG

With a couple, Karim Janat brings up Afghanistan's fifty in 6.2 Overs. Score 51/2.
Sep 07, 2022 20:02 IST

PAK vs AFG Latest Updates: Afghanistan 48/2 in Powerplay

Spin introduced in Mohammad Nawaz. 0,1,1,1,1,1 - 5 runs from the final over of Powerplay take Afghanistan to 48/2 in 6 Overs. Ibrahim Zadran and Karim Janat are the two new batters.
Sep 07, 2022 19:58 IST

Asia Cup 2022 Super Four Live: Zazai Falls on 21

WICKET! Mohammad Hasnain outfoxes Hazratullah Zazai with a slower offcutter. Zazai wanted to play this to midwicket and misses it to be bowled on 21. Afghanistan have lost both their openers now. Score 43/2 in 4.5 Overs.
Sep 07, 2022 19:53 IST

Pakistan vs Afghanistan Live Score: Runs But Wicket

The first over of Haris Rauf began with Hazratullah Zazai belting back-to-back boundaries. And then Zazai was given a life when fielder at third man failed to hold onto a simple catch. However, Rauf bounced back as he cleaned up Rahmanullah Gurbaz on 17. 10 runs and a wicket. AFG 37/1 in 4 Overs.
Sep 07, 2022 19:51 IST

Live Score AFG vs PAK Asia Cup: Gurbaz Falls on 17

WICKET! Haris Rauf is pumped up. Rahmanullah Gurbaz was batting so well but his innings has been cut short on 17. Gurbaz went for a slog but was beaten as the ball sneaked through to crash on the off stump. AFG 36/1 in 3.5 Overs.
Sep 07, 2022 19:49 IST

Afghanistan vs Pakistan Cricket Live: Zazai Dropped on 16

DROPPED! A bouncer from Haris Rauf to Hazratullah Zazai who ramps it to third man fielder. Naseem Shaha came forward but failed to hold onto what was a regulation catch. AFG 36/0 in 3.3 Overs
Sep 07, 2022 19:46 IST

PAK vs AFG Latest Updates: Zazai Gets Into The Act

Naseem Shah continues. Bowls a juicy full toss but Hazratullah Zazai misses to capitalise. Later in the over, Zazai guides one past short third man for his first four of the innings. 7 runs from it. AFG 27/0 in 3 Overs.
Sep 07, 2022 19:42 IST

Asia Cup 2022 Super Four Live: Gurbaz Blasts Off

Mohammad Hasnain joins from the other end. And ends up bowling a wide and a waist-high no ball and was lucky that Rahmanullah Gurbaz didn't connect the free-hit. However, Gurbaz more than made up for it by smoking two consecutive sixes off  the final two deliveries - the first pulled over deep backward square leg and the next a flick that just about cleared the fielder near the boundary. 16 runs from the over. AFG 20/0 in 2 Overs.
Sep 07, 2022 19:37 IST

Pakistan vs Afghanistan Live Score: A Tidy First Over

Naseem Shah generated movement off the very first delivery after pitching, beating the outside edge of Hazratullah Zazai. There was an appeal but not one player looked confident. Rahmanullah Gurbaz  drove the final delivery through mid-off sending Babar Azam on a long chase who did well to just about prevent the ball from touching the boundary even as the Afghan batter took three runs. 4 runs from the over. AFG 4/0 in 1 Over.
Sep 07, 2022 19:30 IST

Live Score AFG vs PAK Asia Cup: All Set

Pakistan cricket tram in their pre-match team huddle. Babar Azam delivering some last-minute team talk. And out walk the two Afghanistan openers Hazratullah Zazai and Rahmanullah Gurbaz. Naseem Shah will open the attack.
Sep 07, 2022 19:25 IST

Afghanistan vs Pakistan Cricket Live: Time For The National Anthems

First up is Pakistan's followed by that of Afghanistan.
Sep 07, 2022 19:08 IST

PAK vs AFG Latest Updates: Afghanistan Playing XI

Hazratullah Zazai, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ibrahim Zadran, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi (captain), Karim Janat, Rashid Khan, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fareed Ahmad Malik, Fazalhaq Farooqi
Sep 07, 2022 19:07 IST

Asia Cup 2022 Super Four Live: Pakistan Playing XI

Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Babar Azam (captain), Fakhar Zaman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Asif Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Shadab Khan, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hasnain, Naseem Shah
Sep 07, 2022 19:07 IST

AFG vs PAK Live: Afghanistan Captain Mohammad Nabi at The Coin Toss

We would have bowled first. There will be dew later on, humidity is too much. The ball does not grip towards the end. It's all part of the game. We will try and put a big score on the board.

Sep 07, 2022 19:04 IST

PAK vs AFG Live Updates: Pakistan Captain Babar Azam at The Coin Toss

The pitch looks like nice, we will try to restrict them and chase it down later. The mood is cool and calm.

Sep 07, 2022 19:03 IST

Pakistan vs Afghanistan Live Score: Match Toss

Pakistan captain Babar Azam called it correctly at the coin toss and decided to bowl first against Afghanistan in Sharjah.
Sep 07, 2022 18:26 IST

Live Score PAK vs AFG: Pakistan Full Squad

Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Babar Azam (captain), Fakhar Zaman, Khushdil Shah, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hasnain, Naseem Shah, Usman Qadir, Haider Ali, Hasan Ali, Shahnawaz Dahani
Sep 07, 2022 18:26 IST

Asia Cup 2022 Live Score: Afghanistan Full Squad

Hazratullah Zazai, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ibrahim Zadran, Mohammad Nabi (captain), Najibullah Zadran, Karim Janat, Samiullah Shinwari, Rashid Khan, Naveen-ul-Haq, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Afsar Zazai, Fareed Ahmad Malik, Usman Ghani, Azmatullah Omarzai, Noor Ahmad
Sep 07, 2022 18:25 IST

PAK vs AFG Asia Cup Live!

Hello everyone! Welcome to our live coverage from an important Asia Cup 2022 Super Four clash to be played between Pakistan and Afghanistan in Sharjah tonight. A lot is riding on this match. A win for Pakistan will mean end of the road for both Afghanistan and defending champions India. A win for Afghanistan will theoretically keep all four teams alive in the race to the final.

 Chasing 130, Pakistan slipped from a comfortable spot as Afghanistan roared back into contention with quick blows in the death overs. With 11 needed off the final over, Naseem Shah was offered two juicy full tosses and he smoked them for consecutive sixes to send Pakistan dressing room into wild celebrations.

Earlier, Haris Rauf took two wickets as Afghanistan were limited to 129/6 despite a flying start given by openers. Hazratullah Zazai and Rahmanullah Gurbaz were quite aggressive in the Powerplay overs but departed in quick succession. And then spinners took over to put brakes on the scoring-rate. Afghanistan continued losing wickets and failed to build partnership to be kept to a below-par total of 129/8.

Pakistan captain Babar Azam won the toss and opted to bowl first. They kept faith in the same eleven which helped them to a thrilling last-over win vs India on Sunday. However, Afghanistan, who lost to Sri Lanka on Saturday, made a couple of changes with Azmatullah Omarzai and Fareed Malik getting a game.

Match Preview

It will be a clash between Pakistan and Afghanistan but the Indian cricket team will be keenly watching how the contest pans out for their fate depends on it. Having lost both their Super Four matches, India have a slim chance of making it to the final but provided other results go down in their favour. First up is tonight’s Super Four match in Sharjah between Pakistan and Afghanistan. Should Pakistan win, they will eliminate both Afghanistan and India from the final race but a defeat for Babar Azam’s men would keep all four teams alive.

Pakistan must be high-on-confidence following their thrilling win over India on Sunday and they are playing after a two-day break. Afghanistan had a three-day break but they lost their first match of the stage to Sri Lanka on Saturday. The Mohammad Nabi-led side has had an impressive campaign so far having qualified for the Super Four stage with big victories over Sri Lanka and Bangladesh.

When will Asia Cup 2022 Super 4 match between Pakistan (PAK) and Afghanistan (AFG) be played?

The Asia Cup Super 4 match between Pakistan and Afghanistan will take place on September 7, Wednesday.

Where will the Asia Cup Super Four match Pakistan (PAK) vs Afghanistan (AFG) be played?

The Asia Cup Super 4 match between Pakistan and Afghanistan will be played at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

What time will the Asia Cup Super 4 match Pakistan (PAK) vs Afghanistan (AFG) begin?

The Asia Cup Super 4 match between Pakistan and Afghanistan will begin at 7:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Pakistan (PAK) vs Afghanistan (AFG) Asia Cup Super 4 match?

Pakistan vs Afghanistan Asia Cup Super 4 match will be televised on Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Pakistan (PAK) vs Afghanistan (AFG) Asia Cup 2022 Super 4 match?

Pakistan vs Afghanistan Asia Cup Super 4 match is available to be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

Pakistan (PAK) vs Afghanistan (AFG) Possible XIs

Pakistan Predicted Line-up: Babar Azam (captain), Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Fakhar Zaman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Hasnain

Afghanistan Predicted Line-up: Hazratullah Zazai, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wicketkeeper), Karim Janat, Ibrahim Zadran, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi (captain), Rashid Khan, Samiullah Shinwari, Naveen-ul-Haq, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazalhaq Farooqi

