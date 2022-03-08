Pakistan vs Australia, 1st Test: Here's Why Khawaja Isn't Happy Despite Brilliant Display With The Bat

The Australian cricket team returned to Pakistan for a tour after nearly two and a half decades. While fans are happy to see a good contest between the two teams, the first Test was rather too special for Australian batter Usman Khawaja who had a homecoming of sorts.

The Islamabad-born cricketer received a warm reception from the Pakistani crowd when he came out to bat in the second innings of the Test where he went to score 97 runs. Khawaja missed out on a well-deserved hundred but the left-hander has a different complaint about his innings.

Featuring in a Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) video on Instagram, Khawaja jokingly complained about the Rawalpindi crowd cheering his dismissal. “Thank you, Pindi, Thank you, Islamabad. Everyone has supported us here. We have really enjoyed it. The crowd has been really good. You cheered when the DRS showed I was out (smiles)..that’s the only thing I didn’t like but for everything else, thank you," he said in the clip.

Advertisement

The video also featured the Pakistani players chit-chatting with their Australian counterparts ahead of the day’s play. While Khawaja talked about his life before moving to Australia with his family, Aussie batter Marnus Labuschagne was seen pronouncing his name in the Pakistani accent in the video.

Earlier, Khawaja had posted a photo of his childhood where he could be seen practicing at the Rawalpindi cricket stadium.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, in reply to Pakistan’s mammoth 476 run score in the first innings, the Australian team scored 459 runs before getting bowled out on the fifth day of the Test. Starting with a 17-run lead in the second innings, the hosts had scored a 100 partnership for the first wicket in the game looking headed towards a draw.

Australia will be playing a total of three Tests, two ODIs and one T20I during their ongoing Pakistan tour. The second Test is slated to be played at the National Stadium, Karachi between March 12 and 16.

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos, IPL Auction 2022 and Cricket Scores here