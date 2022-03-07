Pakistan vs Australia 2022, 1st Test: Wet Ground Delays Start of Day 4 in Rawalpindi

Heavy overnight rain and a wet outfield delayed the start of play Monday on the fourth day of the opening Test between Pakistan and Australia in Rawalpindi.

Australia were 271/2 in their first innings when rain stopped play with 21 overs remaining on day three.

Marnus Labuschagne was on 69 and Steve Smith 24 as the tourists trailed Pakistan’s 476-4 declared by 205 runs.

With water pooled on parts of the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium outfield, umpires Aleem Dar and Ahsan Raza said they would inspect at 10:00 am (0500 GMT) to determine when play could resume.

Ground staff were busy drying the bowlers run-ups with prospects for play looking brighter.

Australia are on their first tour to Pakistan since 1998, having previously refused to tour the country over security fears.

The second Test of the series is in Karachi from March 12-16 and the third in Lahore from March 21-25.

