Pakistan vs Australia 2022 Live Cricket Score, 2nd ODI From Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

Live Cricket Score Pakistan vs Australia 2022, 2nd ODI Latest Updates: Hello everyone! Welcome to our live coverage from the 2nd ODI between Pakistan and Australia from the Gadaffi Stadium in Lahore. Pakistan captain Babar Azam won the toss and opted to bowl first with his team trailing 0-1 in the three-match series.

2nd ODI: Scorecard | Commentary

Australia are unchanged from the side that won Tuesday’s first of three matches by 88 runs.

Pakistan brought back pace spearhead Shaheen Shah Afridi, who has recovered from a knee injury, dropping Hasan Ali.

The final ODI will be on Saturday, also in Lahore.

Travis Head capped a remarkable return to limited over cricket with a fiery century before taking two wickets to anchor Australia’s thumping 88-run victory over Pakistan in the first day-night international in Lahore on Tuesday.

Head’s 72-ball 101 guided Australia to a challenging 313-7 before the 28-year-old turned his arm over for 2-35 to bowl Pakistan out for 225 in 45.2 overs.

Leg-spinner Adam Zampa also starred with the ball, taking 4-38 in ten probing overs, also completing 100 wickets in 65th ODI.

The victory gives Australia a 1-0 lead in the three-match series, their tenth successive ODI win over Pakistan since January 2017.

Playing XIs

Australia: Aaron Finch(c), Travis Head, Ben McDermott, Marnus Labuschagne, Marcus Stoinis, Alex Carey(w), Cameron Green, Sean Abbott, Nathan Ellis, Adam Zampa, Mitchell Swepson

Pakistan: Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam(c), Saud Shakeel, Mohammad Rizwan(w), Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Zahid Mahmood

