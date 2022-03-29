Pakistan vs Australia 2022 Live Streaming: How to Stream PAK vs AUS, 1st ODI Online And Watch on TV in India

The three-match ODI series between Pakistan and Australia will get underway from March 29 with the first One Day International scheduled at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore. The two teams are heading into the ODI series after playing against each other in a three-match Test series.

Australia scripted history by registering a 1-0 win in the Test series. Having said that, the team is expected to face a selection headache in the ODI series. A handful of limited-overs players including Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Glenn Maxwell, and David Warner have been rested for the series. Adding to the misery, Mitchell Marsh and Steve Smith are unlikely to play the ODI series due to injury concerns.

Pakistan, on the other hand, will miss Shadab Khan in the first ODI as he is yet to regain his 100% fitness after an injury. The Men in Green are favorites to win the series as they will be playing in their own backyard.

When will the 1st ODI match Pakistan (PAK) vs Australia (AUS) start?

The first One Day International between the two sides will be played at 3:30 pm IST on March 29, Tuesday.

Where will the 1st ODI match Pakistan (PAK) vs Australia (AUS) be played?

The match will be played at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore

What time will the 1st ODI match Pakistan (PAK) vs Australia (AUS) begin

The match will begin at 03:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Pakistan (PAK) vs Australia (AUS) match?

Pakistan vs Australia match will be televised on Sony Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of Pakistan (PAK) vs Australia (AUS) match?

Pakistan vs Australia match is available to be streamed live on the SonyLIV app and website.

Pakistan probable XI: Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Haris, Khushdil Shah, Asif Afridi, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam (c)

Australia probable XI: Kane Richardson, Jason Behrendorff, Aaron Finch (c), Ben McDermott, Marnus Labuschagne, Travis Head, Marcus Stoinis, Sean Abbott, Adam Zampa, Cameron Green, Alex Carey (wk)

