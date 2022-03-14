Pakistan vs Australia: Ex-Pak Cricketers Unimpressed With Docile Pitches, Slams PCB

After another belter of a wicket at National Stadium Karachi—venue for the second Test match between Australia and Pakistan, a number of former Pakistan cricketers have vented their disappointment at Ramiz Raja for producing colorless pitches. A number of greats which include the likes of Shoaib Akhtar, Inzamam ul Haq, and Wasim Akram took digs at their home boards, pointing out how the pitches should have been dished out for the incoming visitors.

The series saw two Test matches—One at Karachi, and one in Rawalpindi. The Karachi game saw 1000 runs for 14 wickets. Meanwhile, the second Test saw Australia amassing 556 runs on the board in the first innings. Following which the hosts were bundled out for 148. Former pacer Shoaib Akhtar was at his sarcastic best. “Haanji boredom duur ho gaya sab ka including me. 😑 100/7 must be entertaining," he tweeted.

Meanwhile former Pak skipper Inzamam Ul Haq also made his intentions clear. Speaking on his YouTube channel, Inzamam urged the Board to start a program to train curators.

“I request Ramiz bhai that, when you are bringing in drop-in pitches and doing other things, please work on the groundsmen and pitch curators as well," said Inzamam.

“Also, the players who are interested in pitches should be sent abroad for courses in this regard so that we can prepare good surfaces," he added.

Known as the ‘Sultan of Swing’ Wasim Akram felt awful seeing the Rawalpindi wicket. He revealed he saw two balls and knew straightaway that the game is going to end in a tame draw. He further added that the pitches could have at least be made a turner if the idea was to create slow tracks in a bid to get a result.

“There is a method to making slow tracks. If you want to do that, on the basis of technicality, you roll the centre less and leave the area around the front foot a little dry so that the ball turns from day 1. If you want to make slow pitches at least make it a turner so that we get a result-oriented match. I hope they learn from it whoever is making the pitches. It is quite boring to be honest," he said.

