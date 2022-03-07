Pakistan vs Australia Live Cricket Score 1st Test Day 4: PAK vs AUS Live Updates From Rawalpindi

PAK vs AUS Live Score 1st Test Day 4: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Pakistan vs Australia Day 4 of the 1st Test match from Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi. Australia bounced back with a solid opening partnership between David Warner and Usman Khawaja. The duo shared a 156-run stand for the opening wicket as Australia posted 271/2 at stumps on Day 3 with Marnus Labuschagne (69*) and Steve Smith (24*) in the middle.

Australian opener Usman Khawaja said he was disappointed to have missed what would have been a “memorable hundred" in the country of his birth as his side made a strong response to Pakistan Sunday on the third day of the first Test in Rawalpindi.

Advertisement

Bad light stopped play and then rain poured down with Australia on 271-2, trailing Pakistan by 205 runs with eight wickets remaining after the home side declared Saturday at 476-4.

Marnus Labuschagne was on 69 and Steve Smith 24, but with rain forecast for the last two days a result is unlikely.

It could still have been a memorable day for Khawaja had he completed his 11th Test century in Pakistan, where he was born in 1986 before his parents emigrated to Australia.

“It was a bit disappointing," said Khawaja, who was caught on 97.

“You come to the change room and feel worse than getting a 20 in some respects."

The left hander was caught at forward short leg by Imam-ul-Haq as he gloved a reverse sweep off left-arm spinner Nauman Ali.

Advertisement

Umpire Aleem Dar ruled him not out, but Pakistan were given the wicket on review.

“My family would have been watching back home… my wife too, who is pregnant with our second child," said Khawaja.

“But if you put that in perspective, then I was not in the Australian team two months ago so I am very grateful and happy that I have contributed to the team’s total in the end."

Khawaja’s 219-minute knock included 15 boundaries, and he put on 156 for the opening wicket with David Warner, who made an attractive 68.

Advertisement

Warner fell in the eighth over after lunch when he missed a square drive and was bowled by off-spinner Sajid Khan.

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos, IPL Auction 2022 and Cricket Scores here