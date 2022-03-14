Pakistan vs Australia Live Cricket Score 2nd Test Day 3: Live Updates From Karachi

PAK vs AUS Live Score 2nd Test Day 3: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Pakistan vs Australia live cricket match coverage of 2nd Test Day 3 live from National Stadium, Karachi. Pakistan will look to bowl out Australia early in the first session of Day 3 as the visitors will resume their inning from 505/8 with Mitchell Starc (28*) and Pat Cummins (0*) in the middle.

Australia’s lower-order, led by Alex Carey’s 93, blunted the Pakistan bowling attack to reach 505-8 on the second day of the second test on Sunday.

Carey missed out on a deserving century when he was clean bowled attempting an ambitious slog sweep against Pakistan skipper Babar Azam’s part-time off spin late on.

Carey and Mitchell Starc, who was unbeaten on 28, nearly played out the entire last session as they put on 98 runs on a slow wicket to the frustration of Pakistan’s bowlers.

“You want to make those triple figures (and) the way the game’s going, it was quite an important knock in the end," Carey told host broadcasters after batting for just over three hours and hitting seven fours and two sixes in his 159-ball effort.

“It’s great to have 500 runs on the board. Hopefully, the pitch starts to deteriorate tomorrow and we can create those 20 chances."

Starc joined Carey at the stroke of tea after Usman Khawaja played a marathon knock in the country of his birth and finally fell midway into the second session. Khawaja hit 160 in nine hours and 12 minutes before Australia continued to wore down the Pakistan bowlers for 180 overs spanning two days.

It was Australia’s greatest number of overs batted in a test innings in Asia in 14 years, surpassing its 179.3 overs against India at Delhi in 2008 when it was bowled out for 577 runs.

An occasional turn for spinners off a flat track gave Pakistan Khawaja’s wicket when off-spinner Sajid Khan (2-151) hit the top of the stump off a ball that drifted away enough from the left-hander.

Carey and Starc dominated Pakistan with their near-century stand before Babar broke through to end another tough day in the field for the home side.

Starc gave a chance on 3 but left-arm spinner Nauman Ali (1-115) couldn’t hold onto a return catch over his head early in the last session that was dominated by the tourists.

Resuming on an overnight 127, Khawaja defied Pakistan pace and spin before he was finally undone by Sajid while attempting a defensive shot off his back foot.

