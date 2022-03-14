Pakistan vs Bangladesh, ICC Women's World Cup 2022 at Seddon Park, Hamilton - Live Updates and Scorecard

Pakistan vs Bangladesh, ICC Women’s World Cup 2022, Live Updates: Two of the bottom placed teams – Pakistan and Bangladesh – are set to lock horns in the ICC Women’s World Cup 2022 match no. 12 at the Seddon Park, Hamilton on Monday. Both the Asian teams are yet to open their account in the tournament and will be keen to get first points on the table. Pakistan are placed bottom-most with three straight losses. Bangladesh are one position above but they too have tasted defeats in two consecutive games.

In the previous encounter, Bismah Maroof’s Pakistan ran South Africa close in Mount Maunganui the last time around, putting in an improved showing from the heavy defeats to India and Australia they suffered earlier in the group stage. The skipper has admitted that the loss to the Proteas showed the importance of winning the key moments.

Bismah will have to play a crucial role with the bat if her team hopes to survive in the tournament. Her performances on the pitch have been noteworthy, with her 78 against Australia’s high-quality bowling showing her class.

On the other hand, Bangladesh, have had a week to wait between matches after early defeats to South Africa and New Zealand. Bangladesh will be looking for a positive performance after going winless since arriving in New Zealand, having also lost both their warm-up games.

One of those warm-up defeats was against Pakistan, where Nigar Sultana’s side snatched defeat from the jaws of victory in a rain-affected match. Bangladesh’s fragile batting will have to quickly shape up for the crucial clash on Monday.

Much is expected of their captain Nigar Sultana with the bat and behind the stumps. Sultana has already scored an international century in 50-over cricket and has shown the ability to compete well with the best attacks in the world on previous occasions.

Squads:

Bangladesh Women: Shamima Sultana(w), Fargana Hoque, Nigar Sultana(c), Rumana Ahmed, Sobhana Mostary, Ritu Moni, Salma Khatun, Lata Mondal, Jahanara Alam, Shanjida Akter, Fariha Trisna, Nahida Akter, Sharmin Akhter, Fahima Khatun, Suraiya Azmin, Murshida Khatun

Pakistan Women: Nahida Khan, Sidra Ameen, Bismah Maroof(c), Omaima Sohail, Nida Dar, Aliya Riaz, Fatima Sana, Sidra Nawaz(w), Diana Baig, Nashra Sandhu, Ghulam Fatima, Anam Amin, Muneeba Ali, Aiman Anwer, Javeria Khan

