Pakistan vs Bangladesh Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch New Zealand T20I Tri-Series 2022 Match Live Coverage on Live TV Online

In the sixth match of the Pakistan T20I tri-series, Pakistan will be locking horns with Bangladesh at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch. The two teams have experienced contrasting fortunes in the tournament so far.

Pakistan are doing good. They have two wins to their name from three league games and are occupying second place in the standings. Pakistan will be eager to get back to winning ways after losing the last match to New Zealand Women. The Pakistan batters failed in the game as they scored only 130 runs.

Speaking of Bangladesh, they are yet to score a victory in the tournament. Bangladesh are already out of the final with three losses. In their most recent game, New Zealand hammered them by 48 runs. The team will fancy exiting from the competition on a high note on Thursday.

When will the New Zealand T20I Tri-Series 2022 match Pakistan (PAK) vs Bangladesh (BAN) start?

The game will be conducted on October 13, Thursday.

Where will the New Zealand T20I Tri-Series 2022 match Pakistan (PAK) vs Bangladesh (BAN) be played?

The fixture will be hosted at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch.

What time will the New Zealand T20I Tri-Series 2022 match Pakistan (PAK) vs Bangladesh (BAN) begin?

The match will begin at 7:30 am IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Pakistan (PAK) vs Bangladesh (BAN) match?

Pakistan vs Bangladesh match will not be televised in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Pakistan (BAN) vs Bangladesh (BAN) match?

Pakistan vs Bangladesh match is available to be streamed live on the Amazon Prime app and website.

PAK vs BAN New Zealand T20I Tri-Series 2022 Match, Pakistan probable playing XI against Bangladesh: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Shan Masood, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Shahnawaz Dahani, Haider Ali, Asif Ali, Shadab Khan

PAK vs BAN New Zealand T20I Tri-Series 2022 Match, Bangladesh probable playing XI against Pakistan: Taskin Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mehidy Hasan, Litton Das, Afif Hossain, Yasir Ali, Nurul Hasan (wk), Shoriful Islam, Shakib Al Hasan (c), Mosaddek Hossain

