Pakistan vs Bangladesh Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch T20 World Cup match Live Coverage on Live TV Online

Pakistan will desperately want to win their final Super 12 encounter against Bangladesh to stay alive in the hunt for a semi-final berth at the T20 World Cup. The match between Pakistan and Bangladesh is scheduled to be played at the Adelaide Oval on Sunday.

However, a win will not be enough for the Babar Azam-led side to advance to the last-four stage. Pakistan’s chances of qualifying for the semi-finals depend a lot on the results of India and South Africa’s matches. Pakistan will crash out of the T20 World Cup if both India and South Africa manage to win their final Super 12 fixture.

Pakistan, with two wins from four matches, are now placed in the third position in Group 2.

Bangladesh, on the other hand, find themselves at the fourth spot in their group, with four points under their belt.

Ahead of Sunday’s T20 World Cup match between Pakistan and Bangladesh; here is all you need to know:

What date T20 World Cup match between Pakistan and Bangladesh will be played?

The T20 World Cup match between Pakistan and Bangladesh will take place on November 6, Sunday.

Where will the T20 World Cup match Pakistan vs Bangladesh be played?

The T20 World Cup match between Pakistan and Bangladesh will be played at the Adelaide Oval.

What time will the T20 World Cup match Pakistan vs Bangladesh begin?

The T20 World Cup match between Pakistan and Bangladesh will begin at 9:30 am IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Pakistan vs Bangladesh T20 World Cup match?

Pakistan vs Bangladesh T20 World Cup match will be televised on Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Pakistan vs Bangladesh T20 World Cup match?

Pakistan vs Bangladesh T20 World Cup match will be streamed live on Disney+Hotstar.

Pakistan vs Bangladesh Possible Starting XI:

Pakistan Predicted Starting Line-up: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Harris, Shan Masood, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah

Bangladesh Predicted Starting Line-up: Najmul Hossain Shanto, Litton Das, Shakib Al Hasan (c), Afif Hossain, Yasir Ali, Nurul Hasan (wk), Mosaddek Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud, Shoriful Islam, Mustafizur Rahman

