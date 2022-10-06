Pakistan vs Bangladesh Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch first T20I Tri-series Live Coverage on Live TV Online

Before heading to Australia for the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup, Pakistan and Bangladesh have decided to make a halt at New Zealand to play a T20 tri-series, featuring the three nations. New Zealand have similar conditions to that of Australia and will help the two Asian giants fine-tune their preparations before the coveted tournament.

In the first fixture of the series, Pakistan will take the field against Bangladesh on Friday, October 7, at the Hagley Oval Stadium in Christchurch. Both sides will be looking to zero down on their final eleven and rack up some wins to boost their confidence in the seven-match long Tri-series.

Pakistan showed glimpses of sheer quality in the recently concluded Asia Cup and made it to the finals. However, Babar Azam and his men choked on the night of the finals against Sri Lanka and had to return empty-handed. They had a similar fate in the T20I series against England at home, losing the series 4-3. Pakistan have a formidable side in the shortest format of the game, but their inability to gather themselves under pressure will be one major area they’ll be working on.

Meanwhile, Bangladesh have had a dismal year in the T20I format. They were knocked out of the Asia Cup in the group stage itself before losing a series against Zimbabwe. After a lot of conundrum as to who should lead the side, the Bangladesh Cricket Board have placed their faith in their most experienced player Shakib Al Hasan. The Bangla Tigers will be hoping to roar back to form ahead of the prestigious tournament.

Which of the two Asian teams will reign supreme in the first encounter on a chilly Friday in Christchurch? Let’s find out!

Ahead of Friday’s first T20I match in the Tri-series between Pakistan and Bangladesh; here is all you need to know:

What date will the first T20I match between Pakistan (PAK) and Bangladesh (BAN) be played?

The first T20I match between Pakistan and Bangladesh will take place on October 7, Friday.

Where will the first T20I match between Pakistan (PAK) and Bangladesh (BAN) be played?

The first T20I match between Pakistan and Bangladesh will be played at the Hagley Oval Stadium in Christchurch.

What time will the first T20I match between Pakistan (PAK) and Bangladesh (BAN) begin?

The first T20I match between Pakistan and Bangladesh will begin at 7:30 am IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Pakistan (PAK) vs Bangladesh (BAN) first T20I Tri-series match?

The first T20I Pakistan vs Bangladesh match will not be telecast in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Pakistan (PAK) vs Bangladesh (BAN) first T20I Tri-series match?

Pakistan vs Bangladesh first T20I match will be streamed live on the Amazon Prime Video app and website.

Pakistan (PAK) vs Bangladesh (BAN) Possible Starting XI:

Pakistan Predicted Starting Line-up: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Nawaz, Haider Ali, Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Aamer Jamal, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Naseem Shah, Shan Masood, Iftikhar Ahmed

Bangladesh Predicted Starting Line-up: Shakib Al Hasan (c), Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Sabbir Rahman, Litton Das, Yasir Ali, Mosaddek Hossain, Nurul Hasan (wk), Nasum Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Taskin Ahmed, Ebadot Hossain

