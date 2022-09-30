Pakistan vs England 2022, 6th T20I Live Cricket Streaming: How to Watch PAK vs ENG Coverage on TV And Online

The tides have turned in favour of the home side as Pakistan lead for the first time in the seven-match T20I series against England. Pakistan’s anchorman Mohammed Rizwan led them to a victory in the fifth match and now they are just one win away from sealing the series. With a home series triumph up for grabs, Pakistan will face England in the sixth match of the series on Friday, September 30.

Pakistan held their nerves to secure a last-over thriller, with debutant Aamer Jamal defending 15 off the final six balls. Earlier in the game, Pakistan scored a total of 145 as Rizwan displayed his consistent form and compiled 63 off 46 deliveries.

Despite the heroics of skipper Moeen Ali who played an unbeaten knock of 51 off 37 balls, England fell short by seven runs. With the series on the line, England will try to give it their all and secure the next match to square up the series and land the final blow in the ultimate T20I.

Ahead of Friday’s sixth T20I match between Pakistan and England; here is all you need to know:

When will the 6th T20I match between Pakistan (PAK) and England (ENG) be played?

The sixth T20I match between Pakistan and England will take place on September 30, Friday.

Where will the sixth T20I match Pakistan (PAK) vs England (ENG) be played?

The sixth T20I match between Pakistan and England will be played at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.

What time will the sixth T20I match Pakistan (PAK) vs England (ENG) begin?

The sixth T20I match between Pakistan and England will begin at 8 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Pakistan (PAK) vs England (ENG) sixth T20 match?

The sixth T20I Pakistan vs England match will be televised on Sony Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Pakistan (PAK) vs England (ENG) sixth T20I match?

Pakistan vs England sixth T20I match will be streamed live on the SonyLIV app and website.

Pakistan (PAK) vs England (ENG) Possible XIs

Pakistan Predicted Line-up: Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Babar Azam (c), Haider Ali, Shan Masood, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Nawaz, Usman Qadir, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah, Shahnawaz Dahani

England Predicted Line-up: Dawid Malan, Phil Salt (wk), Alex Hales, Ben Duckett, Harry Brook, Moeen Ali (c), Sam Curran, David Willey, Luke Wood, Adil Rashid, Liam Dawson

