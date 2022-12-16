Pakistan vs England 2022 3rd Test Live Streaming: How to Watch PAK vs ENG Coverage on TV And Online

Pakistan will battle it out against England in the third Test at the National Stadium, Karachi on Saturday. Pakistan have already lost the series as Ben Stokes and Co. displayed great attacking intent with ball and bat.

Pakistan have failed to make their mark in this series, and the final game could be an opportunity for them to get some redemption. This Pakistani team stumbled to a 74-run loss in a high scoring in encounter in their first test at the Pindi Cricket Stadium.

They fought bravely in the second match but succumbed to another painstaking 26 runs defeat at the hands of the visitors. Ben Stokes has shown great leadership skills in guiding his troops till now.

Ollie Robinson got the player of the match award in the first test whereas Harry Brook clinched it in the second game. Will England be able to complete a whitewash against Pakistan or will the home side conjure up a victory against this menacing English side?

Ahead of the test match between Pakistan and England; here is all you need to know.

When will the 3rd Test match between Pakistan and England be played?

The 3rd Test match of the series between Pakistan and England will take place from December 17 –21.

Where will the Pakistan vs England match be played?

The 3rd Test match between Pakistan and England will be played at the National Stadium Karachi

What time will the Pakistan vs England match begin?

The 3rd Test match between Pakistan and England will begin at 10:30 am IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Pakistan vs England match?

The Pakistan vs England match will be available on Sony Sports Network.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Pakistan vs England match?

Pakistan vs England 3rd Test match can be streamed live on Sony Liv.

PAK vs ENG 3rd Test Possible XIs

Pakistan predicted line-up: Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Agha Salman, Saud Shakeel, Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Zahid Mahmood, Mohammad Ali, Abrar Ahmed.

England predicted line-up: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope (wk), Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes (c), Will Jacks, Ollie Robinson, Jack Leach, Mark Wood, Jamie Overton

