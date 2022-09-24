Pakistan vs England 4th T20I Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain and Probable XIs for Pakistan vs England 4th T20I, September 25

England will look to maintain their winning ways when they take on Pakistan in the fourth game of the ongoing seven-match T20I series on September 25. After Pakistan dealt a humiliating 10-wicket loss to England, Moeen Ali and Co bounced back in impressive fashion in the third T20I. Ben Duckett played a blistering knock to help his team’s cause. Even debutant Will Jacks was outstanding with the bat. Skipper Moeen Ali will hope that both Duckett and Jacks continue their rich vein of form in the third T20I. Babar Azam-led Pakistan have their task cut out. Pakistan will have to win the fourth in order to salvage the series. England will be very tough to beat if they get a 3-1 lead in the series.

Also Read: Watch- Harmanpreet Kaur Breaks Down Ahead of Jhulan Goswami’s Farewell Match

Advertisement

Ahead of the 4th T20I between Pakistan and England, here is all you need to know:

On what date will the 4th T20I match between Pakistan and England be played?

The 4th T20I between Pakistan and England will be played on September 25, Sunday.

Where will the 4th T20I match between Pakistan and England be played?

The 4th T20I between Pakistan and England will be played at the National Stadium, Karachi.

What time will the 4th T20I match between Pakistan and England begin?

The 4th T20I between Pakistan and England will begin at 8 pm IST, on September 25.

Also Read: Dinesh Karthik Reminds Former India Coach of His Own Advise After ‘Easy Game’ Remark

Which TV channels will broadcast the 4th T20I match between Pakistan and England?

The 4th T20I between Pakistan and England will be telecast on the Sony Sports Network in India.

Advertisement

How do I watch the live streaming of the 4th T20I match between Pakistan and England?

The 4th T20I between Pakistan and England will be streamed live on the SonyLIV app and website.

PAK vs ENG Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Mohammad Rizwan

Vice-Captain: Ben Duckett

Suggested Playing XI for PAK vs ENG Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Mohammad Rizwan

Batsmen: Babar Azam, Dawid Malan, Will Jacks

All-rounders: Moeen Ali, Sam Curran

Advertisement

Bowlers: Haris Rauf, Adil Rashid, Usman Qadir, Shahnawaz Dahani, Mark Wood

PAK vs ENG Predicted Playing XI:

Pakistan’s Predicted Line-up: Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Babar Azam (c), Haider Ali, Shan Masood, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Khushdil Shah, Usman Qadir, Haris Rauf, Shahnawaz Dahani, Mohammad Hasnain

England’s Predicted Line-up: Phil Salt (wk), Will Jacks, Dawid Malan, Ben Duckett, Harry Brook, Moeen Ali (c), Liam Dawson, Sam Curran, Mark Wood, Adil Rashid, Reece Topley

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here