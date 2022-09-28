Pakistan vs England 5th T20I Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain and Probable XIs

Pakistan and England will square off in the fifth game of the ongoing seven-match T20I series in Lahore on September 28. The 4th T20I was a last-over thriller which was won by Babar Azam and Co.

Pakistan held their nerve to triumph in the 4th T20I by three runs. Pakistani team management will be delighted with the win in the 4th T20I. With three matches left, the seven-match series is now tantalizingly poised at 2-2. Both the teams will want to win the 5th T20I to get their noses in front.

Skipper Moeen Ali will be disappointed with the loss in the last match. England required only five runs to win in the last 10 balls with three wickets in hand. Moeen Ali will hope that England’s lower order contributes more with the bat if the need arises in the remaining games.

Ahead of the 5th T20I between Pakistan and England, here is all you need to know:

On what date will the 5th T20I match between Pakistan and England be played?

The 5th T20I between Pakistan and England will be played on September 28, Wednesday.

Where will the 5th T20I match between Pakistan and England be played?

The 5th T20I between Pakistan and England will be played at the Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore.

What time will the 5th T20I match between Pakistan and England begin?

The 5th T20I between Pakistan and England will begin at 8:00 pm IST, on September 28.

Which TV channels will broadcast the 5th T20I match between Pakistan and England?

The 5th T20I between Pakistan and England will be telecast on the Sony Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the 5th T20I match between Pakistan and England?

The 5th T20I between Pakistan and England will be streamed live on the SonyLIV app and website.

PAK vs ENG Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Ben Duckett

Vice-Captain: Moeen Ali

Suggested Playing XI for PAK vs ENG Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Mohammad Rizwan, Phil Salt

Batsmen: Babar Azam, Harry Brook, Alex Hales, Ben Duckett,

All-rounders: Moeen Ali

Bowlers: Haris Rauf, Adil Rashid, Reece Topley, Mohammad Hasnain

PAK vs ENG Predicted Playing XI:

Pakistan’s Predicted Line-up: Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Babar Azam (c), Asif Ali, Shan Masood, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Khushdil Shah, Usman Qadir, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim, Mohammad Hasnain

England’s Predicted Line-up: Phil Salt (wk), Alex Hales, Will Jacks, Ben Duckett, Harry Brook, Moeen Ali (c), Liam Dawson, David Willey, Adil Rashid, Reece Topley, Olly Stone

