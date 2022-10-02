Pakistan vs England Live Cricket Streaming: How to Watch PAK vs ENG 2022, 7th T20I Match Coverage on TV And Online

England’s limited-overs tour to Pakistan will conclude on Sunday as the last T20 International of the seven-match series is scheduled to be played at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore. Both Pakistan and England have done equally well in the series as it is leveled at 3-3.

England got off to a dream start in the seven-match series with a win by six wickets. However, they couldn’t continue the exploits as Pakistan bounced back to record a victory by ten wickets. A brilliant batting performance by England in the third T20 International saw them score a win by 63 runs.

The hosts again made a comeback to win the fourth and fifth T20 International by three and six runs respectively. However, Moeen Ali’s team leveled the scores by winning the sixth match by eight wickets. Phil Salt took his team home in a run chase of 170 with a splendid knock of 88 runs.

When will the 7th T20I match Pakistan (PAK) vs England (ENG) be played?

The game will be conducted on October 2, Sunday.

Where will the 7th T20I match Pakistan (PAK) vs England (ENG) be played?

The contest will be played at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.

What time will the 7th T20I match Pakistan (PAK) vs England (ENG) begin?

The match will begin at 08:00 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Pakistan (PAK) vs England (ENG) match?

Pakistan vs England match will be televised on Sony Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Pakistan (PAK) vs England (ENG) match?

Pakistan vs England match is available to be streamed live on the SonyLIV app and website.

PAK vs ENG 7th T20I Match, Pakistan probable playing XI against England: Mohammad Nawaz, Babar Azam(c), Haider Ali, Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Aamer Jamal, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Shahnawaz Dahani, Mohammad Rizwan(w), Shan Masood, Iftikhar Ahmed

PAK vs ENG 7th T20I Match, England probable playing XI against Pakistan: Adil Rashid, Philip Salt(w), Moeen Ali(c), Sam Curran, David Willey, Reece Topley, Richard Gleeson, Alex Hales, Dawid Malan, Ben Duckett, Harry Brook

