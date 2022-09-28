The enthralling T20I series between Pakistan and England continues as the two sides collide in the fifth match of the series. Pakistan brought back the scores to two all after securing the fourth encounter by the barest of margins. The two sides will now look to take the lead in the next match slated to begin on Wednesday, September 28, at the Gaddafi Stadium.

The Pakistan openers Mohammed Rizwan and Babur Azam have been exceptional in the series. In the last match, Rizwan smashed 88 runs off 67 deliveries, while Babar played a more conservative knock of 36 runs to take Pakistan to a good score. The bowling department was also impressive with Mohammad Hasnain, Haris Rauf, and Mohammad Wasim putting out fiery spells. Babar and his men will be eyeing a crucial win to secure a lead on Wednesday.

England have themselves to blame for throwing away a match that was in their grasp. The World Champions played well for the most part of the match but faltered in the final overs. Alex Hales and Will Jacks have played well at the top of the order. All-rounder Moeen Ali has also been instrumental in turning Pakistan tracks. The Englishmen will also be vying for the vital lead.

Ahead of today’s fifth T20I match between Pakistan and England; here is all you need to know:

What date fifth T20I match between Pakistan (PAK) and England (ENG) will be played?

The fifth T20I match between Pakistan and England will take place on September 28, Wednesday.

Where will the fifth T20I match Pakistan (PAK) vs England (ENG) be played?

The fifth T20I match between Pakistan and England will be played at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.

What time will the fifth T20I match Pakistan (PAK) vs England (ENG) begin?

The fifth T20I match between Pakistan and England will begin at 8:00 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Pakistan (PAK) vs England (ENG) fifth T20 match?

The fifth T20I Pakistan vs England match will be televised on Sony Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Pakistan (PAK) vs England (ENG) fifth T20I match?

Pakistan vs England fifth T20I match will be streamed live on the SonyLIV app and website.

Pakistan (PAK) vs England (ENG) Possible Starting XI:

Pakistan Predicted Starting Line-up: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Haider Ali, Shan Masood, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Nawaz, Usman Qadir, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah, Shahnawaz Dahani

England Predicted Starting Line-up: Phil Salt (wk), Alex Hales, Dawid Malan, Ben Duckett, Harry Brook, Moeen Ali (c), Sam Curran, David Willey, Luke Wood, Adil Rashid, Liam Dawson

