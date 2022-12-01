Home » Cricket Home » News » Pakistan vs England Test to Go Ahead as Per Schedule; ECB in a Position to Field an XI

Pakistan vs England Test to Go Ahead as Per Schedule; ECB in a Position to Field an XI

Earlier, after several members of the touring squad fell ill with a viral infection there we talks about postponing the start of the series by a day and till Wednesday late evening, but a decision on whether to start the first Test was not taken.

Advertisement

By: Cricketnext Staff

Cricketnext.com

Last Updated: December 01, 2022, 08:44 IST

Rawalpindi

England's Ollie Pope, center, and teammates play with soccer ball during a training session, in Rawalpindi, Pakistan (AP Photo)
England's Ollie Pope, center, and teammates play with soccer ball during a training session, in Rawalpindi, Pakistan (AP Photo)

The England Cricket Board (ECB) on Thursday morning informed the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) that the 1st Test between Pakistan and England at Rawalpindi will go ahead as scheduled on Thursday.

Earlier,  after several members of the touring squad fell ill with a viral infection there we talks about postponing the start of the series by a day and till Wednesday late evening, but a decision on whether to start the first Test was not taken.

 ‘Had I Been The Fittest Guy, I Would’ve Been The Greatest Ever’, Claims Shoaib Akhtar

Advertisement

But on Thursday morning, ECB put out a tweet confirming that there will be no delay to the start of the Test.

RELATED NEWS

The start of the Test — England’s first in Pakistan for 17 years — was thrown into doubt after up to seven of the touring side’s players, including captain Ben Stokes, were struck down on Wednesday.

The same number of support staff were also laid low.

England’s only frontline spinner Jack Leach, who has Crohn’s disease, was also suffering from symptoms.

FIFA World Cup 2022 Points Table | FIFA World Cup 2022 Schedule | FIFA World Cup 2022 Results | FIFA World Cup 2022 Golden Boot

An England and Wales Cricket Board spokesperson earlier said that the illnesses were not Covid-19 related, with players experiencing vomiting and diarrhoea.

The remaining Tests in Multan (December 9-13) and Karachi (December 17-21) — will be played as per schedule.

Advertisement

The series is crucial for Pakistan as they hunt for a place in the ICC World Test Championship 2021/23 Final. They are currently fifth in the table with a point percentage of 51.85 and will need to win as many of their remaining five Tests to remain in contention.

England’s chances of making the Final remain mathematically possible, but they’re realistically out of the race after a poor start to their campaign. They are placed seventh in the standings with a points percentage of 38.6.

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here

Follow us on

About the Author

Cricketnext StaffA team of reporters, writers and editors brings you news, analyses, features, li...Read More

first published: December 01, 2022, 08:44 IST
last updated: December 01, 2022, 08:44 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+33PHOTOS

Huma Qureshi, Varun Dhawan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Vicky Kaushal, Salman Khan Among Celebrities Spotted Out And About

+10PHOTOS

Tina Dutta, Shivangi Joshi, Shweta Tiwari And Other TV Actresses Will Make You Drop Your Jaws With Their Hot Makeover