Pakistan vs Hong Kong Live Cricket Streaming: How to Watch Asia Cup 2022 Coverage on TV And Online in India

Pakistan will be eyeing a spot in the Super Fours as they are set to face Hong Kong in Asia Cup on Friday. The match between Pakistan and Hong Kong will be played at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

Pakistan team management will be wary of their side’s batting ahead of the do-or-die match against Hong Kong. The Babar Azam-led side started their Asia Cup campaign on a poor note after suffering a five-wicket defeat against India. Batting first, Pakistan managed to post a paltry total of 147 runs. Pakistan wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan emerged as his side’s top scorer with 43 runs.

ASIA CUP 2022: FULL COVERAGE | SCHEDULE | RESULTS

Advertisement

Pakistan spinner Mohammad Nawaz did scalp three wickets in the game but that was not enough as the Men in Blue reached the target with two balls to spare.

Hong Kong, on the other hand, also had to endure a 40-run defeat against India in their opening match.

Ahead of Friday’s Asia Cup match between Pakistan and Hong Kong; here is all you need to know:

What date Asia Cup 2022 match between Pakistan (PAK) and Hong Kong (HK) will be played?

The Asia Cup 2022 match between Pakistan and Hong Kong will take place on September 2, Friday.

Where will the Asia Cup 2022 match Pakistan (PAK) vs Hong Kong (HK) be played?

The match between Pakistan and Hong Kong will be played at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

What time will the Asia Cup 2022 match Pakistan (PAK) vs Hong Kong (HK) begin?

Advertisement

The Asia Cup match between Pakistan and Hong Kong will begin at 7:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Pakistan (PAK) vs Hong Kong (HK) Asia Cup match?

Pakistan vs Hong Kong Asia Cup match will be televised on Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Pakistan (PAK) vs Hong Kong (HK) match?

Pakistan vs Hong Kong Asia Cup match is available to be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

Advertisement

Pakistan (PAK) vs Hong Kong (HK) Possible XIs

Pakistan Predicted Line-up: Babar Azam (captain), Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Fakhar Zaman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Asif Ali, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, Shahnawaz Dahani

Hong Kong Predicted Line-up: Yasim Murtaza, Nizakat Khan (captain), Babar Hayat, Kinchit Shah, Aizaz Khan, Scott McKechnie (wicketkeeper), Zeeshan Ali, Haroon Arshad, Ehsan Khan, Mohammad Ghazanfar, Ayush Shukla

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here