Pakistan vs Hong Kong Highlights, Asia Cup 2022: HK 38-all Out in Chase of 194; PAK Win by 155 Runs to Enter Super Four

Pakistan vs Hong Kong Live Score, Asia Cup 2022 Updates: Check here for all the live score, live match text updates from PAK vs HK 2022 clash at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium

follow pakistan vs hong kong live cricket score asia cup 2022
Sharjah // Updated: September 02, 2022, 22:37 IST
Highlights Pakistan vs Hong Kong Live Score, Asia Cup 2022:  Hong Kong were blown apart by Pakistan in their final Group A match on Friday. In Chase of 194, Hong Kong were skittled for 38 in 10.4 Overs as Pakistan won by 155 runs – their biggest win in T20Is (in terms of run-margin) to storm into the Super Four stage of Asia Cup. Shadab Khan took 4/8 while Mohammad Nawaz took 3/5. Read More

Sep 02, 2022 22:37 IST

So India vs Pakistan on Sunday Confirmed

For the second time in the Asia Cup 2022, India and Pakistan will lock horns - this time on September 4 in Dubai as they begin their respective Super Four stage campaigns. The first contest turned out to be a thrilling affair with India winning by five wickets. Pakistan will be pumped up after their tonight’s show. Expect another nailbiter.

Sep 02, 2022 22:30 IST

Live Score Asia Cup 2022: Hong Kong 38-all out; Pakistan Enter Super Four

WICKET! Shadab Khan gets his fourth wicket in Mohammad Ghazanfar who has been trapped lbw for a three-ball duck. Hong Kong have been shot out for 38 - the lowest total in Asia Cup history. Pakistan have won by a massive 155 runs to become the fourth team to qualify for the Super Four stage of the tournament. 

Sep 02, 2022 22:23 IST

PAK vs HK Live Cricket Score: Shukla Falls on 1

WICKET! Right after the drinks break, Pakistan get their ninth wicket. Shadab Khan cleans up Ayush Shukla who wanted to go for a big hit but the ball sneaked through to crash onto the stumps. He scored 1. Hong Kong 38/9 in 10.1 Overs, chasing 194.

Sep 02, 2022 22:18 IST

Asia Cup 2022 Live Updates: Hong Kong 38/8 in 10 Overs

Look away Hong Kong fans. This isn’t a pretty sight for you. They have slumped to 38/8 in 10 overs, chasing 194. Drinks break.

Sep 02, 2022 22:16 IST

Pakistan vs Hong Kong Live Score: Zeeshan Falls on 3

WICKET! Oh Dear! This is a nightmare. Hong Hong have lost their eighth wicket in Zeeshan Ali who stepped out and wanted to clear the long-on region but instead holes out to Iftikhar Ahmed on 3. Hong Kong 36/8 in 9.1 Overs, chasing 194.

Sep 02, 2022 22:14 IST

Hong Kong vs Pakistan Latest Updates: Arshad Falls on 3

WICKET! Another one bites the dust. This time it’s Haroon Arshad who fails to read a googly from Shadab Khan and gets bowled on 3. Hong Kong 36/7 in 8.6 Overs, chasing 194.

Sep 02, 2022 22:10 IST

Live Score Asia Cup 2022: McKechnie Falls on 4

WICKET! Hong Kong batters are falling like nine pins. Mohammad Nawaz has taken his second wicket in his first over of the innings. Scott McKechnie went for a big shot but the ball sneaks between his legs to crash land on the stumps. McKechnie scored 4. Hong Kong 32/6 in 7.5 Overs, chasing 194.

Sep 02, 2022 22:07 IST

Live Score Asia Cup 2022: Kinchit Falls on 6

WICKET! Like Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz has also struck in his first over tonight. A full delivery from the left-arm spinner as Kinchit Shah went for a slog sweep but missed his shot. The umpire raised the finger but the batter reviewed. Ball tracker says it would have hit the off stumps. Kinchit scored 6. Hong Kong in deep trouble at 30/5 in 7.3 Overs, chasing 194.

Sep 02, 2022 22:00 IST

PAK vs HK Live Cricket Score: Aizaz Falls on 1

WICKET! Legspinner Shadab Khan pressed into action and he immediately makes an impact by deceiving Aizaz Khan with the wrong’un. The batter was completely outfoxed to be bowled as he went for a cut. He scored 1. Hong Kong 25/4 in 6.2 Overs, chasing 194.

Sep 02, 2022 21:57 IST

Asia Cup 2022 Live Updates: Hong Kong Have Made 25/3 in Powerplay

Haris Rauf has bowled the final over of Powerplay and conceded six runs in it including a boundary to Kinchit Shah - guided to third man region. Hong Kong are 25/3 in 6 Overs in chase of 194. They need 169 runs off 84 deliveries.

Sep 02, 2022 21:51 IST

Pakistan vs Hong Kong Live Score: Murtaza Falls on 2

WICKET! Hong Kong lose their third wicket inside the first five overs. This time it’s Yasim Murtaza who has to take a long walk back after being caught at mid-on while trying to pull a short one from Shahnawaz Dahani. He scored 2. Hong Kong 19/3 in 4.5 Overs, chasing 194.

Sep 02, 2022 21:47 IST

Hong Kong vs Pakistan Latest Updates: Spinner Introduced

Right-arm offspinner Iftikhar Ahmed into the attack now. Three singles off his first three followed by three dot balls. Hong Kong 19/2 in 4 Overs, chasing 194.

Sep 02, 2022 21:45 IST

Live Score Asia Cup 2022: Hayat Falls on 0

WICKET! A four-ball duck for Babar Hayat. Naseem Shah has struck twice in his second over. Went for a big shot with zero footwork and paid the price as the ball sneaked past everything to crash land on the stumps. Hong Kong 16/2 in 2.5 Overs, chasing 194.

Sep 02, 2022 21:40 IST

PAK vs HK Live Cricket Score: Nizakat Falls on 8

WICKET! Naseem Shah strikes. A tame dismissal this one though. Hong Kong captain Nizakat Khan wanted to clear the infield but only manages to lob it into the hands of the fielder at covers. He scored 8. Hong Kong 16/1 in 2.1 Overs, chasing 194.

Sep 02, 2022 21:37 IST

Asia Cup 2022 Live Updates: A Good Over For Hong Kong

Shahnawaz Dahani joins from the other end. His second delivery is outside off and Nizakat Khan drives it over the point region for his first boundary of the innings. 9 runs from the over. Hong Kong 15/0 in 2 Overs, chasing 194.

Sep 02, 2022 21:33 IST

Pakistan vs Hong Kong Live Score: Shahe Adjusts After Horror Start

Naseem Shah’s first delivery was fired down the leg-side and it went for five wides. He then bowled five dot balls in a row before Nizakat Khan got off the mark with a single. 6/0 in 1 Over, chasing 194.

Sep 02, 2022 21:29 IST

Hong Kong vs Pakistan Latest Updates: The Chase Begins

Nizakat Khan and Yasim Murtaza are the two Hong Kong openers. Naseem Shah with the new ball. Target: 194. Here we go!

Sep 02, 2022 21:20 IST

Live Score Asia Cup 2022: 29 Runs From Final Over, Pakistan 193/2

0,0,Wd5,6,6,6. Khushdil Shah has teared into Aizaz Khan in the final over as Pakistan cream 29 runs in it to finish with a challenging 193/2 in 20 Overs. Aizaz started the over well by getting the better of Khushdil with a slower one and a bouncer. And then he lost the plot. He tried another slower bouncer but this time, Khushdil was ready as he sent the ball flying over the midwicket boundary for a six. Aizaz then ended up firing one down the leg-side resulting in five wides. And then Khushil ended the innings with a hat-trick of sixes to remain unbeaten on 35 off 15. Mohammad Rizwan carries his bat through the innings remaining 78 not out. Hong Kong need 194 to win.

Sep 02, 2022 21:12 IST

Hong Kong vs Pakistan Latest Updates: Ehsan Finishes a Fine Spell

Eight runs from the 19th over of Pakistan innings, bowled by Ehsan Khan who has been superb today. He finishes with figures of 2/28 from four overs. Pakistan 164/2 in 19 Overs.

Sep 02, 2022 21:09 IST

Live Score Asia Cup 2022: Poor Over From Shukla

Ayush Shukla has been all over the place in his 3rd over. He has seven wides (five extras after he strayed down the legside and the keeper allowed the ball to slip through for a four). And then Khushdil Shah slammed one over mid-off for a six after Shukla began the over with consecutive wides. Pakistan 156/2 in 18 Overs.
Sep 02, 2022 21:01 IST

PAK vs HK Live Cricket Score: A Good over From Ehsan

A wicket and nine runs from the third over of Ehsan Khan. Mohammad Rizwan managed to get a four in it - ramping one over fine leg. Pakistan 138/2 in 17 Overs. Rizwan has been joined by Khushdil Shah in the middle.
Sep 02, 2022 20:58 IST

Asia Cup 2022 Live Updates: Zaman Falls on 53

WICKET! A breakthrough after a really long time for Hong Kong and it has come through Ehsan Khan who has gotten rid of the well-set Fakhar Zaman on 53. The Pak batter wanted to go big and charged forward after making room but ended up hitting it to the point fielder. Pakistan 129/2 in 16.1 Overs.
Sep 02, 2022 20:55 IST

Pakistan vs Hong Kong Live Score: Fifty For Fakhar

Fakhar Zaman gets to his half-century in style - a huge six off Yasim Murtaza as the ball was hurled outside the stadium. 13 runs from the final over of Murtaza. Pakistan 129/1 in 16 Overs.
Sep 02, 2022 20:53 IST

Hong Kong vs Pakistan Latest Updates: Fakhar Gets Going

Fakhar Zaman muscles one over the deep midwicket boundary for his first six of the night. That shot also brought up the 100-run partnership between Fakhar and Mohammad Rizwan for the second wicket. 12 runs from the final over of Mohammad Ghazanfar. Pakistan 116/1 in 15 Overs.
Sep 02, 2022 20:46 IST

Asia Cup 2022 Live Updates: 100 up For Pakistan; Rizwan Calls For Physio

With a four to midwicket, Mohammad Rizwan brought up Pakistan's 100 in 13.4 Overs. And then ran a couple but then called for the team physio - the heat has got to him likely. After the brief treatment, he is good to go. 11 runs from the over take Pakistan to 104/1 in 14 overs.
Sep 02, 2022 20:42 IST

Pakistan vs Hong Kong Live Score: Rizwan Gets to His Fifty

FIFTY! With a single, Pakistan opener Mohammad Rizwan peels off yet another T20I fifty. This has been a slow innings though as he has consumed 42 deliveries to reach there. Pakistan 94/1 in 13.1 Overs.
Sep 02, 2022 20:40 IST

Hong Kong vs Pakistan Latest Updates: Rizwan Nearing Fifty

Mohammad Rizwan breaks the shackles (for the second time) as he slams a googly from Mohammad Ghazanfar through backward point for a four. Score 93/1 in 13 Overs. Their scoreline is similar to that of India against Hong Kong. India were 94/2 after 13 overs before Suryakumar Yadav peppered the Dubai night sky with sixes. Who is it going to be for Pakistan tonight?
Sep 02, 2022 20:35 IST

Live Score Asia Cup 2022: Aizaz Back For Another Spell

Aizaz Khan is back into the attack. 7 runs in his second over including two via wides. Pakistan 83/1 in 12 overs. Mohammad Rizwan on 41 off 37, Fakhar Zaman on 28 off 28.
Sep 02, 2022 20:29 IST

PAK vs HK Live Cricket Score: First Six of The Innings

It was expected. Not a quick start by any stretch and either of Mohammad Rizwan or Fakhar Zaman had to step up. It's Rizwan who lays down the marker - charges forward and launched one from Mohammad Ghazanfar over his head for a six. 12 runs from it. Score 76/1 in 11 Overs.
Sep 02, 2022 20:23 IST

Asia Cup 2022 Live Updates: 1,1,1,1,1,1

Six singles from the second over of Yasim Murtaza. Meanwhile, the partnership between Mohammad Rizwan and Fakhar Zaman is now worth 51 for the second wicket. Score 64/1 in 10 Overs.
Sep 02, 2022 20:20 IST

Pakistan vs Hong Kong Live Score: Legspinner Into The Attack Now

Mohammad Ghazanfar introduced. Another quiet over from Pakistan's perspective - just four runs in it. Fakhar Zaman was given out LBW off the final delivery but he reviewed and it was pitched outside leg. Zaman overturns the decision. Score 58/1 in 9 Overs.
Sep 02, 2022 20:17 IST

Surely an Inspiration

Sep 02, 2022 20:14 IST

Hong Kong vs Pakistan Latest Updates: A Decent Over

Left-arm spinner Yasir Murtaza into the attack now. Six runs in his first over including a boundary to Mohammad Rizwan which also brought up Pakistan's 50. Score 54/1 in 8 Overs. They have made a solid recovery from that early jolt in Babar Azam.
Sep 02, 2022 20:12 IST

Live Score Asia Cup 2022: 50 up for Pakistan

With a sweep for four, Mohammad Rizwan brings up Pakistan's fifty in 7.2 Overs. Score 52/1
Sep 02, 2022 20:09 IST

PAK vs HK Live Cricket Score: Aizaz Into The Attack Now

Right-arm medium Aizaz Khan pressed into action now by Hong Kong. Eight runs from his first over including an extra via wide. This has been a slow start from Pakistan. Score 48/1 in 7 Overs.
Sep 02, 2022 20:04 IST

Asia Cup 2022 Live Updates: A Tidy Final Over of Powerplay From Hong Kong

Ehsan Khan, the wicket-taker, back into the attack for the final over of Powerplay. And he bowls another good one - just four runs in it. Pakistan 40/1 in 6 Overs. Mohammad Rizwan 15 off 17, Fakhar Zaman 14 off 12.
Sep 02, 2022 20:00 IST

Pakistan vs Hong Kong Live Score: Rizwan Gets Going

Mohammad Rizwan will gain a lot of confidence from these two shots he has struck for as many fours. The first was off a wide delivery which he cut through point and the second was guided to the third man region by opening the face of the bat. An expensive over from Ayush Shukla - 10 runs from it. Pakistan 36/1 in 5 Overs.
Sep 02, 2022 19:54 IST

Hong Kong vs Pakistan Latest Updates: A Wayward Over From Haroon

Well, this over took much much longer than it should have. A wide, a no ball and a couple of boundaries - both from the bat of Fakhar Zaman. 12 runs from the second over of Haroon Arshad.  The first four was struck through mid-off and the next pulled to fine leg region. Pakistan 26/1 in 4 Overs.
Sep 02, 2022 19:46 IST

Live Score Asia Cup 2022: Babar Falls on 9

WICKET! A second successive failure for Pakistan captain Babar Azam. Right after he had used his wrists to guide one from Ehsan Khan for a four, he ends up handing back a catch to the bowler. A superb low catch from Ehsan who dived to his right. Babar scored 9. Pakistan have been jolted early. Score 13/1 in 2.5 Overs.
Sep 02, 2022 19:42 IST

PAK vs HK Live Cricket Score: Shukla Joins

Ayush Shukla joins from the other end. So Hong Kong have opened their attack with pacers from both the ends. Five singles in the first over of Shukla take Pakistan to 7/0 in 2 Overs.
Sep 02, 2022 19:41 IST

Asia Cup 2022 Live Updates: A Tidy First Over

Harron Arshad, right-arm medium, starts the proceedings for Hong Kong with a tight first over in which he allowed just two runs. Pakistan 2/0 in 1 Over.
Sep 02, 2022 19:31 IST

Pakistan vs Hong Kong Live Score: All Set For The Game

National anthems done. The two Pakistan openers - Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan walk out to the middle. Haroon Arshad will open the attack for Hong Kong. Here we go!
Sep 02, 2022 19:10 IST

Hong Kong vs Pakistan Latest Updates: Pakistan Captain Babar Azam Speaks

We want to put runs on the board and put them under pressure. Every match is a new match and we'll try to play our best cricket.

Sep 02, 2022 19:06 IST

Live Score Asia Cup 2022: Hong Kong Captain Nizakat Khan Speaks

We are very good at chasing. We are going to make sure today that we stick to our plans and execute them. Back in Hong Kong, we play on slow, low wickets. This is very similar and we also rely on spin.

Sep 02, 2022 19:04 IST

PAK vs HK Live Cricket Score: Pakistan Playing XI

Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Babar Azam (captain), Fakhar Zaman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah, Shahnawaz Dahani
Sep 02, 2022 19:03 IST

Asia Cup 2022 Live Updates: Hong Kong Playing XI

Nizakat Khan (captain), Yasim Murtaza, Babar Hayat, Kinchit Shah, Aizaz Khan, Zeeshan Ali, Scott McKechnie (wk), Haroon Arshad, Ehsan Khan, Ayush Shukla, Mohammad Ghazanfar
Sep 02, 2022 19:03 IST

Pakistan vs Hong Kong Live Score: Match Toss

Hong Kong captain Nizakat Khan wins the coin toss and he has decided to bowl first against Pakistan in Sharjah tonight. Both teams are unchanged.
Sep 02, 2022 18:49 IST

Asia Cup 2022 Live Updates: Hong Kong Full Squad

Nizakat Khan (captain), Yasim Murtaza, Babar Hayat, Kinchit Shah, Aizaz Khan, Zeeshan Ali, Scott McKechnie (wk), Haroon Arshad, Ehsan Khan, Ayush Shukla, Mohammad Ghazanfar, Wajid Shah, Aftab Hussain, Dhananjay Rao, Mohammad Waheed, Ahan Trivedi, Ateeq Iqbal
Sep 02, 2022 18:48 IST

Pakistan vs Hong Kong Live Score: Pakistan Full Squad

Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Babar Azam (captain), Fakhar Zaman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah, Shahnawaz Dahani, Usman Qadir, Hasan Ali, Mohammad Hasnain, Haider Ali
Sep 02, 2022 18:16 IST

Pakistan vs Hong Kong Asia Cup Live!

Hello everyone! Welcome to our live coverage from the sixth and final group stage match of the Asia Cup 2022 wherein Pakistan will lock horns with Hong Kong tonight. Afghanistan, India and Sri Lanka have already booked three out of four spots of the Super Four and the final Group A match will decide who gets the final berth.

Naseem Shah took a couple of wickets while one wicket went to Shahnawaz Dahani.

Earlier, Mohammad Rizwan top-scored with 78 not out while Fakhar Zaman made 53 as Pakistan posted 193/2. Put in to bat first, Pakistan captain Babar Azam was dismissed cheaply on 9 by Ehsan Khan in the Powerplay following which Mohammad Rizwan and Fakhar Zaman led a slow recovery. They had managed 64/1 at the halfway stage. The duo stitched a century stand before being separated.

And then towards the end Khushdil Shah led the late flourish, hitting an unbeaten 35 off 15 including five sixes.

Earlier, Hong Kong captain Nizakat Khan opted to bowl first against Pakistan in this do-or-die contest of the tournament. Nizakat said his team is good at chasing the targets and hence the decision. However, seems like toss wouldn’t have made any difference tonight with Pakistan captain Babar saying he would have batted first anyway. Both the teams have kept the faith in their playing XIs from respective previous games.

Match Preview

Another day, another knockout clash at the Asia Cup 2022. Sri Lanka knocked out Bangladesh to progress to the Super Four stage and today, Pakistan face Hong Kong for the fourth and final spot of the next round. Both the teams lost to India in their respective opening match of the continental tournament but it’s not a secret which team is the overwhelming favourite in the final group match to be played at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

Pakistan are counted among the world’s top T20I teams but they will be wary of taking Hong Kong lightly. The Nizakat Khan-led side put up a spirited performance against defending champions India, proving they aren’t here to just make up the numbers.

ASIA CUP 2022: FULL COVERAGE | SCHEDULE | RESULTS

What date Asia Cup 2022 match between Pakistan (PAK) and Hong Kong (HK) will be played?

The Asia Cup 2022 match between Pakistan and Hong Kong will take place on September 2, Friday.

Where will the Asia Cup 2022 match Pakistan (PAK) vs Hong Kong (HK) be played?

The match between Pakistan and Hong Kong will be played at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

What time will the Asia Cup 2022 match Pakistan (PAK) vs Hong Kong (HK) begin?

The Asia Cup match between Pakistan and Hong Kong will begin at 7:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Pakistan (PAK) vs Hong Kong (HK) Asia Cup match?

Pakistan vs Hong Kong Asia Cup match will be televised on Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Pakistan (PAK) vs Hong Kong (HK) match?

Pakistan vs Hong Kong Asia Cup match is available to be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

Pakistan (PAK) vs Hong Kong (HK) Possible XIs

Pakistan Predicted Line-up: Babar Azam (captain), Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Fakhar Zaman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Asif Ali, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, Shahnawaz Dahani

Hong Kong Predicted Line-up: Yasim Murtaza, Nizakat Khan (captain), Babar Hayat, Kinchit Shah, Aizaz Khan, Scott McKechnie (wicketkeeper), Zeeshan Ali, Haroon Arshad, Ehsan Khan, Mohammad Ghazanfar, Ayush Shukla

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here