Pakistan vs Hong Kong Highlights, Asia Cup 2022: HK 38-all Out in Chase of 194; PAK Win by 155 Runs to Enter Super Four

Naseem Shah took a couple of wickets while one wicket went to Shahnawaz Dahani.

Earlier, Mohammad Rizwan top-scored with 78 not out while Fakhar Zaman made 53 as Pakistan posted 193/2. Put in to bat first, Pakistan captain Babar Azam was dismissed cheaply on 9 by Ehsan Khan in the Powerplay following which Mohammad Rizwan and Fakhar Zaman led a slow recovery. They had managed 64/1 at the halfway stage. The duo stitched a century stand before being separated.

And then towards the end Khushdil Shah led the late flourish, hitting an unbeaten 35 off 15 including five sixes.

Earlier, Hong Kong captain Nizakat Khan opted to bowl first against Pakistan in this do-or-die contest of the tournament. Nizakat said his team is good at chasing the targets and hence the decision. However, seems like toss wouldn’t have made any difference tonight with Pakistan captain Babar saying he would have batted first anyway. Both the teams have kept the faith in their playing XIs from respective previous games.

Match Preview

Another day, another knockout clash at the Asia Cup 2022. Sri Lanka knocked out Bangladesh to progress to the Super Four stage and today, Pakistan face Hong Kong for the fourth and final spot of the next round. Both the teams lost to India in their respective opening match of the continental tournament but it’s not a secret which team is the overwhelming favourite in the final group match to be played at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

Pakistan are counted among the world’s top T20I teams but they will be wary of taking Hong Kong lightly. The Nizakat Khan-led side put up a spirited performance against defending champions India, proving they aren’t here to just make up the numbers.

What date Asia Cup 2022 match between Pakistan (PAK) and Hong Kong (HK) will be played?

The Asia Cup 2022 match between Pakistan and Hong Kong will take place on September 2, Friday.

Where will the Asia Cup 2022 match Pakistan (PAK) vs Hong Kong (HK) be played?

The match between Pakistan and Hong Kong will be played at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

What time will the Asia Cup 2022 match Pakistan (PAK) vs Hong Kong (HK) begin?

The Asia Cup match between Pakistan and Hong Kong will begin at 7:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Pakistan (PAK) vs Hong Kong (HK) Asia Cup match?

Pakistan vs Hong Kong Asia Cup match will be televised on Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Pakistan (PAK) vs Hong Kong (HK) match?

Pakistan vs Hong Kong Asia Cup match is available to be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

Pakistan (PAK) vs Hong Kong (HK) Possible XIs

Pakistan Predicted Line-up: Babar Azam (captain), Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Fakhar Zaman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Asif Ali, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, Shahnawaz Dahani

Hong Kong Predicted Line-up: Yasim Murtaza, Nizakat Khan (captain), Babar Hayat, Kinchit Shah, Aizaz Khan, Scott McKechnie (wicketkeeper), Zeeshan Ali, Haroon Arshad, Ehsan Khan, Mohammad Ghazanfar, Ayush Shukla

