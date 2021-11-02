Pakistan vs Namibia Head to Head record in T20 World Cup and T20Is

The two teams come into this game on the back of contrasting results in the showpiece event so far. The Babar Azam-led side are overwhelming favourites to win this match as they have already defeated big guns India, New Zealand and Afghanistan in the competition so far. They have been excellent with both the bat and ball thus far and are sitting on top of Group 2 points table with six points from three games. A win against Namibia will officially take them into the semi-final.
Meanwhile, debutants Namibia started their campaign with a four-wicket win against Scotland before slumping to a 62-run loss at the hands of Afghanistan on Sunday. While they have been impressive and will aim to come up with something special in this contest, however, it will be a tall order to end Pakistan’s winning streak.
Ahead of today’s ICC Men’s T20 World Cup match between Pakistan and Namibia; here are a few stats you must know:
>Pakistan vs Namibia in T20Is
Pakistan and Namibia are yet to face each other in the shortest format of the game.
>Pakistan vs Namibia in ICC Men’s T20 World Cup
The upcoming Super 12 match of the ongoing T20 World Cup will be their first-ever T20I game in the showpiece event.
on four occasions in the past T20 World Cups, England have emerged victorious three times.
>Pakistan vs Namibia in ICC T20I rankings
Pakistan occupy the second spot, while debutants Namibia are placed 13 slots below at 15th in the ICC Men’s T20 rankings.
Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here