Pakistan vs Namibia Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch T20 World Cup 2021 Match 31 Live Coverage on Live TV Online

The clear favourites Pakistan will meet the underdog Namibia in match 31 of the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 on Tuesday. After beating India, New Zealand, and Afghanistan, it seems like a cakewalk for the Men in Green to qualify for the semi-finals. On the other hand, Namibia is coming off a big loss to Afghanistan.

Ahead of the 31st match of the T20 World Cup between Pakistan and Namibia; here is all you need to know:

>When will the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021 match between Pakistan (PAK) vs Namibia (NAM) take place?

The match between Pakistan (PAK) vs Namibia (NAM) will be played on Tuesday, November 2.

>Where will the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021 match between Pakistan (PAK) vs Namibia (NAM) be played?

The match between Pakistan (PAK) vs Namibia (NAM) will be played at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi.

>What time will the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021 match between Pakistan (PAK) vs Namibia (NAM) begin?

The match between Pakistan (PAK) vs Namibia (NAM) will begin at 07:30 pm IST.

>Which TV channels will broadcast the match between Pakistan (PAK) vs Namibia (NAM)?

The Star Sports Network has the broadcasting rights for Pakistan (PAK) vs Namibia (NAM) match.

>How do I watch the live streaming of the Pakistan (PAK) vs Namibia (NAM) match?

The match between Pakistan (PAK) and Namibia (NAM) can be live-streamed on Disney+Hotstar and the Jio TV app.

>Pakistan (PAK) vs Namibia (NAM) probable playing XIs:

Pakistan Possible Starting Line-up: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Asif Ali, Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan, Hasan Ali, Haris Rauf, Shaheen Afridi

Namibia Possible Starting Line-up: Gerhard Erasmus (c), Craig Williams, Michael van Lingen, Zane Green (wk), David Wiese, JJ Smit, Jan Frylinck, Pikky Ya France, Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Ruben Trumpelmann, Bernard Scholtz

