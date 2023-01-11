Home » Cricket Home » News » Pakistan vs New Zealand 2023 2nd ODI Live Cricket Score And Latest Updates

Pakistan vs New Zealand 2023 2nd ODI Live Cricket Score And Latest Updates

Check out the live cricket score and commentary from the first ODI between Pakistan and New Zealand being played at the National Stadium in Karachi today

By: Cricketnext Staff

News18.com

Last Updated: January 11, 2023, 17:06 IST

Karachi

Pakistan vs New Zealand 2nd ODI Live Score & Updates (AP Photo)
Pakistan vs New Zealand 2nd ODI Live Score & Updates (AP Photo)

Pakistan vs New Zealand 2023 2nd ODI Live Cricket Score: New Zealand captain Kane Williamson won the toss and opted to bat against Pakistan on Wednesday in the second day-night international in Karachi.  Pakistan kept the same team that won the first match by six wickets in Karachi on Monday.

New Zealand brought in leg-spinner Ish Sodhi in place of all-rounder Henry Shipley. The third and final ODI is on Friday, also in Karachi.

Earlier on Monday, Pakistan strolled to a six-wicket victory over New Zealand in the first one-day international after fast bowler Naseem Shah took five wickets in Karachi.

The 19-year-old grabbed 5-57 for his second five-wicket haul in just four ODI appearances as New Zealand, sent into bat, managed 255-9 in their 50 overs at the National Stadium.

RELATED NEWS

Mohammad Rizwan (77 not out), skipper Babar Azam (66) and Fakhar Zaman (56) then helped Pakistan cruise to victory with 11 balls to spare.

The home team has a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.

Playing XIs:

New Zealand: Kane Williamson (captain), Devon Conway, Finn Allen, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham, Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Lockie Ferguson

Pakistan: Babar Azam (captain), Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Rizwan, Haris Sohail, Agha Salman, Mohammad Nawaz, Usama Mir, Mohammad Wasim, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf

Umpires: Aleem Dar (PAK) and Rashid Riaz (PAK)

TV umpire: Asif Yaqoob (PAK)

Match referee: David Boon (AUS)

first published: January 11, 2023, 17:06 IST
last updated: January 11, 2023, 17:06 IST
