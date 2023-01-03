Pakistan vs New Zealand 2023 Live Score, 2nd Test, Day 2, National Stadium

Live Updates PAK vs NZ 2022, 2nd Test Day 2: Opener Devon Conway struck his fourth career century for New Zealand in the second and final Test against Pakistan here on Monday only for the Black Caps to squander the advantage and end the opening day at 309/6.

Follow: Scorecard | Commentary

Conway scored 122 off 191 balls, hitting 16 boundaries and one six and raised a partnership of 134 runs for the opening wicket with Tom Latham (71) to give New Zealand a great start after electing to bat first. However, from a position of strength at 226-1 at tea, New Zealand slumped to 279-6 before wicketkeeper Tom Blundell (batting on 30) and Ish Sodhi (batting on 11) took the to 309/6 at stumps on Day 1.

Latham and Conway started confidently and attacked leg-spinner Abrar Ahmed early and didn’t let him settle into a rhythm. Latham completed his half-century off 70 balls as New Zealand raced to 100 runs in 24.1 overs. Latham fell soon after, caught before wicket by Naseem Shah for 71.

Advertisement

Former skipper Kane Williamson, who scored a double hundred in the drawn first Test, then joined Conway at the crease and they stayed together for almost 30 overs, taking New Zealand past 200 when Conway departed, caught by keeper Sarfaraz Ahmed off Agha Salman.

Williamson (36) was back in the pavilion within a few minutes with a score at 240/3 and New Zealand, who at tea looked on track to take a dominant position, squandered the opportunity.

New Zealand lost Henry Nicholls (26), Daryl Michell (3) and Michael Bracewell (0) as Pakistan came roaring back leaving the contest tantalizingly poised.

Part-time spinner Agha Salman was the best bowler for Pakistan on the day with 3-55 while seamer Naseem Shah claimed 2-44. Leg-spinner Abrar Ahmed could manage only one wicket for 101 runs off 24 overs.

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here