Pakistan vs New Zealand Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Today’s ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021 match, October 26, 07:30 PM IST

Pakistan and New Zealand will lock horns in match 19 of the T20 World Cup on Tuesday, October 26, at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah. Pakistan were absolutely superb in their opening encounter against India as they finally broke their World Cup jinx and won the game by 10 wickets.

Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan and Shaheen Afridi were the star performers for Pakistan and if the first match of the campaign is anything to go by, Pakistan have signalled their intent and if the side sticks the what they did against India, they will be a tough proposition for all the teams this year.

The Black Caps, on the other hand, have not been too sharp in this format in the recent past and they have to be at their best in this match. They come into this match after having lost both their warm-up games against England and Australia.

Ahead of this crucial match between Pakistan vs New Zealand, here is everything you need to know about the match:

PAK vs NZ Telecast

The Pakistan vs New Zealand game will be televised on the Star Sports Network.

PAK vs NZ Live Streaming

The match between Pakistan vs New Zealand will be streamed live on the Disney + Hotstar app and website.

>PAK vs NZ Match Details

Pakistan will be up against New Zealand at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah at 07:30 PM IST on October 26, Tuesday.

>PAK vs NZ Dream11 Team Prediction

>Captain- Mohammad Rizwan

>Vice-Captain- Kane Williamson

>Suggested Playing XI for PAK vs NZ Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

>Wicketkeepers: Mohammad Rizwan

>Batters: Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, Devon Conway, Kane Williamson

>All-rounders: Mohammad Hafeez, Mitchell Santner

>Bowlers: Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Ish Sodhi, Trent Boult

>PAK vs NZ Probable XIs:

Pakistan: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Asif Ali, Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan, Hasan Ali, Haris Rauf, Shaheen Afridi

New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Tim Seifert (WK), Kane Williamson (C), Devon Conway, Glenn Phillips, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Trent Boult, Lockie Ferguson

