Pakistan vs New Zealand Live Score, T20 World Cup 2021, Today’s Match at Sharjah: PAK Opt to Field, Playing With Same XI

And, after breaking their World Cup jinx and now, they will be gunning to take down New Zealand in Match 19 in Sharjah Cricket Stadium. Their captain Babar Azam has already said that his side will not sit back and revel in this glory as they have to be at their best against all sides in the upcoming matches.

“We have not just come here to win against India, we have come here to win the World Cup, always remember that,” the captain said after the match and this could well signal the approach of Pakistan in the match against New Zealand.

New Zealand, on the other hand, have not been in the best of forms as they come into this match after having lost their warm-up games against England and Australia. They are still sweating over the fitness of skipper Kane Williamson who is struggling with elbow pain.

When will the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021 match between Pakistan (PAK) vs New Zealand (NZ) start?

The match between Pakistan (PAK) vs New Zealand (NZ) will be played on Tuesday, October 26.

Where will the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021 match between Pakistan (PAK) vs New Zealand (NZ) be played?

The match between Pakistan (PAK) vs New Zealand (NZ) will be played at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium, in Sharjah.

What time will the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021 match between Pakistan (PAK) vs New Zealand (NZ) begin?

The match between Pakistan (PAK) vs New Zealand (NZ) will begin at 07:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the match between Pakistan (PAK) vs New Zealand (NZ)?

The Star Sports Network has the broadcasting rights for Pakistan (PAK) vs New Zealand (NZ) match.

How do I watch the live streaming of Pakistan (PAK) vs New Zealand (NZ) match?

The match between Pakistan (PAK) vs New Zealand (NZ) can be live-streamed on Disney+Hotstar.

Sharjah, pitch report:

The relaid pitch in Sharjah is slow and sluggish and it offers a lot of assistance to the spinners. However, as Sri Lanka showed in their win over Bangladesh, that run-scoring and chasing is not too difficult if batters chose the right ball and execute their strokes properly. Since dew might play a role, the captain winning the toss might be tempted to bowl first.

Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah records (T20):

Total matches played: 16

Matches won batting first: 9

Matches won bowling second: 7

Average 1st Inns score: 142

Average 2nd Inns score: 128

Highest total: 215/6 (20 Ov) by AFG vs ZIM

Lowest total: 44/10 (10 Ov) by NED vs SL

Highest score chased: 140/3 (17.3 Ov) by AFG vs SCO

Lowest score defended: 154/8 (20 Ov) by ENG vs PAK

