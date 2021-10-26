Pakistan vs New Zealand Live Score, T20 World Cup 2021, Today’s Match at Sharjah: PAK Opt to Field, Playing With Same XI

Pakistan vs New Zealand, Live Cricket Score, T20 World Cup 2021 Match Latest Updates: Pakistan were absolutely brilliant in their opening game against India. Read More
New Zealand Playing XI: Martin Guptill, Devon Conway, Glenn Phillips, Kane Williamson, Tim Seifert, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Trent Boult, Ish Sodhi
Pakistan Playing XI: Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan, Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Asif Ali, Shadab Khan, Imad Wasim, Hasan Ali, Haris Rauf, Shaheen Shah Afridi
News from the center is that Babar Azam has won the toss and Pakistan will field first.
Blackcaps paceman Lockie Ferguson has been ruled out of the ICC T20 World Cup in the UAE with a calf tear. Ferguson felt tightness in his right calf following training last night (Tuesday) and a subsequent MRI scan on game-day revealed a grade two tear which would require three to four weeks recovery.
Pakistan vs New Zealand Head to head record:
OVERALL
Pakistan and New Zealand have faced each other on 24 occasions in the past and the Asian side has been more successful. They have won 14 games while the Blackcaps have emerged victorious on 10 occasions.
IN T20 WORLD CUPS
Pakistan and New Zealand have faced each other in 5 matches in ICC T20 World Cup tournaments and here too Pakistan hold a slight edge. They have win 3 matches while New Zealand have been victorious on 2 occasions.
Sharjah Cricket Stadium records in T20:
Total matches played: 16
Matches won batting first: 9
Matches won bowling second: 7
Average 1st Inns score: 142
Average 2nd Inns score: 128
Highest total: 215/6 (20 Ov) by AFG vs ZIM
Lowest total: 44/10 (10 Ov) by NED vs SL
Highest score chased: 140/3 (17.3 Ov) by AFG vs SCO
Lowest score defended: 154/8 (20 Ov) by ENG vs PAK
Pakistan Full Squad: Babar Azam (captain), Mohammed Rizwan, Fakhar Zaman, Mohammed Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Hasan Ali, Harris Rauf, Shaeen Shah Afridi, Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan, Mohamed Nawaz, Asif Ali, Haider Ali, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Mohammed Wasim, Sohaib Maqsood
New Zealand Full Squad:
Kane Williamson (captain), Todd Astle, Trent Boult, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Lockie Ferguson, Martin Guptill, Kyle Jamieson, Daryl Mitchell, Jimmy Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Tim Seifert, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee.
Williamson did not bat against England. The Black Caps have a world-class bowing attack but their batters need to step up. Despite the many concerns, they have a consistent record in ICC events and one can’t rule them out for a place in the final four.
New Zealand have not had the best of build-ups to their campaign, having lost to Australia and England in the warm-ups. One of their main concerns is the fitness of skipper Kane Williamson, who is battling with elbow pain for a while now and head coach Gary Stead said the injury had flared up a bit in the game against Australia.
They also have a lot of options in the bowling department, be it pace or spin. Pakistan used seven bowlers against India and veteran Malik wasn’t even one of them. He didn’t need to be used as the spin troika of Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan and Hafeez kept things tight. Shaheen Shah Afridi was sensational with the new ball and New Zealand openers will have to watch out for his fast in-swinging yorkers. Haris Rauf, another pacer who bowls in the range of 145-150kmph, showed he will be difficult to hit in the death overs.
Despite a difficult month, which also saw changes in the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) administration, the team seemed like a well-oiled machine against India, not putting a foot wrong in a performance that was stunning to many. Their batting, though not yet tested fully, seems to have the firepower with Babar and Mohammad Rizwan doing a sensational job at the top. With seasoned pros like Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Hazeef and Shoaib Malik making the middle order, it is safe to assume that New Zealand’s bowlers have a task at hand.
Former Pakistan captains too have cautioned the players against extended celebrations as the team needs to do a lot more to make the semifinals. Babar’s team would be eyeing another big scalp in New Zealand, the team which recently withdrew from a scheduled series against Pakistan after landing there, citing a security threat which, according to the host country, did not exist.
"We have not just come here to win against India, we have come here to win the World Cup, always remember that," Babar said after the match, fully aware that excess celebrations would only disturb focus.
Pakistan will have “revenge" on their mind for a recent off-field snub when they take on New Zealand in the T20 World Cup here on Tuesday, looking to build on the historic high of beating arch-rivals India in their tournament-opener. For a lot of Pakistani fans, the team may have already won the World Cup by ending its 29-year-old World Cup jinx against India but the Babar Azam-led team has already shown the hunger for going all the way.
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of ICC T20 World Cup match number 19 being played between Pakistan and New Zealand at the Sharjah Cricket Ground. These two teams are not traditional rivals but ever since since New Zealand had to abandon their Pakistan tour on the day of the first ODI, it has become bone of the most awaited fixtures of the T20 World Cup. Not just cricketers and fans, PCB Chief Ramiz Raja himself had issued a big statement regarding this match after NZ abandoned their tour.
“We have not just come here to win against India, we have come here to win the World Cup, always remember that,” the captain said after the match and this could well signal the approach of Pakistan in the match against New Zealand.
New Zealand, on the other hand, have not been in the best of forms as they come into this match after having lost their warm-up games against England and Australia. They are still sweating over the fitness of skipper Kane Williamson who is struggling with elbow pain.
When will the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021 match between Pakistan (PAK) vs New Zealand (NZ) start?
The match between Pakistan (PAK) vs New Zealand (NZ) will be played on Tuesday, October 26.
Where will the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021 match between Pakistan (PAK) vs New Zealand (NZ) be played?
The match between Pakistan (PAK) vs New Zealand (NZ) will be played at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium, in Sharjah.
What time will the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021 match between Pakistan (PAK) vs New Zealand (NZ) begin?
The match between Pakistan (PAK) vs New Zealand (NZ) will begin at 07:30 pm IST.
Which TV channels will broadcast the match between Pakistan (PAK) vs New Zealand (NZ)?
The Star Sports Network has the broadcasting rights for Pakistan (PAK) vs New Zealand (NZ) match.
How do I watch the live streaming of Pakistan (PAK) vs New Zealand (NZ) match?
The match between Pakistan (PAK) vs New Zealand (NZ) can be live-streamed on Disney+Hotstar.
Sharjah, pitch report:
The relaid pitch in Sharjah is slow and sluggish and it offers a lot of assistance to the spinners. However, as Sri Lanka showed in their win over Bangladesh, that run-scoring and chasing is not too difficult if batters chose the right ball and execute their strokes properly. Since dew might play a role, the captain winning the toss might be tempted to bowl first.
