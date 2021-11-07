Pakistan vs Scotland Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Today’s ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021 match, November 07, 07:30 PM IST

>PAK vs SCO Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021 match between Pakistan and Scotland: Babar Azam’s Pakistan, who have already qualified for the semis, will meet Scotland in their last match of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021. The Group 2 teams will square off at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on November 7, Monday, at 07:30 PM IST. Pakistan have excelled in all facets of the game to establish themselves as the favourites to win the T20 World Cup. The team are unbeatable in the competition and will look to continue their winning run.

Advertisement

Scotland, on the other hand, are bruised badly in the T20 Championship. They are languishing at the bottom of the standings and are still searching for their first win in the World Cup. Scotland will try to end their campaign on a promising note.

>T20 World Cup Full Coverage | Schedule | Photos | Points Table

Ahead of the match between Pakistan and Scotland; here is everything you need to know:

>PAK vs SCO Telecast

Pakistan vs Scotland game will be televised on the Star Sports Network.

>PAK vs SCO Live Streaming

The match between Pakistan and Scotland will be streamed live on the Disney + Hotstar app and website.

>PAK vs SCO Match Details

Pakistan will be up against Scotland at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium at 07:30 PM IST on November 07, Sunday.

>PAK vs SCO Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain- Babar Azam

Vice-Captain- Mohammad Rizwan

>Suggested Playing XI for PAK vs SCO Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Matthew Cross, Mohammad Rizwan

Batters: Babar Azam, Asif Ali, George Munsey, Richie Berrington

All-rounders: Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan

Bowlers: Shaheen Afridi, Mark Watt, Safiyaan Sharif

>PAK vs SCO Probable XIs:

>Pakistan: Shoaib Malik, Asif Ali, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Babar Azam (c), Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Hafeez, Imad Wasim, Hasan Ali, Haris Rauf, Shaheen Afridi

>Scotland: Mark Watt, Alasdair Evans, George Munsey, Kyle Coetzer (c), Matthew Cross (wk), Richie Berrington, Chris Greaves, Safyaan Sharif, Bradley Wheal, Calum MacLeod, Michael Leask

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here