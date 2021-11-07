>Pakistan vs Scotland Head to Head Record in T20 World Cup and T20Is: Pakistan will be facing Scotland in a dead-rubber on Sunday at the Sharjah Cricket Ground. Pakistan vs Scotland match doesn’t hold any importance as the result won’t bring any change in the points table. Also, the fixture is unlikely to be an interesting one as both the teams have enjoyed contrasting rides in the competition so far.

Pakistan are occupying the top position in the Group 2 standings after winning all their four league matches. The Men in Green have defeated heavyweights like India and New Zealand in the competition to become one of the contenders for lifting the T20 Cup.

Scotland, on the other hand, are struggling with their form in the competition. The team have failed to leave a mark in the tournament as they are coming after losing their last four matches. Though a victory against Pakistan might be a herculean task, Scotland will be hoping to give a good fight.

Ahead of the start of the second round of the tournament; here we take a look at the head to head records of Pakistan and Scotland:

>Pakistan vs Scotland in T20Is

Pakistan have a stellar record against Scotland in the shortest format of the game. The two teams have met each other a total of three times in the competition. Unsurprisingly, team Pakistan has emerged victorious on all occasions to register a 100% win percentage against Scotland. Pakistan will fancy continuing their brilliant record against Scotland by another commanding victory on Sunday.

>Pakistan vs Scotland in ICC Men’s T20 World Cup

Pakistan and Scotland have had a go against each other in the T20 World Cup only once. The two teams locked horns during the 2007 edition. The match ended up with the Men in Green scripting a commanding victory by 51 runs. Batting first in the match, Pakistan posted a mammoth score of 171. In reply, Scotland were left gasping for breath. The Men in Purple ended up with only 120 runs to lose the game.

