Pakistan vs West Indies 2021: Five Members of Windies Squad Test Covid-19 Positive

As many as five members of West Indies’ men’s team has tested positive for Covid-19 and will now undergo a period of self-isolation. Three players: wicketkeeper/batsman Shai Hope, left-arm spinner Akeal Hosein, allrounder Justin Greaves; along with Assistant Coach Roddy Estwick, and Team Physician Dr Akshai Mansingh returned positive results in the latest round of testing carried out by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

All three players will now miss the upcoming matches while all five individuals will remain isolated from the rest of the West Indies squad, the press release from Windies cricket said. “All five individuals will remain isolated from the rest of the West Indies squad and are now under the care and supervision provided by the medical officials. They will remain in isolation for ten (10) days or until they return negative PCR test results."

With a total of six players now ruled out of the tour due to COVID-19 and a finger injury to Devon Thomas (sustained in the 1st T20I), both the Boards will meet to decide the fate of the series. All members of the touring party will also undergo another round of testing.

Advertisement

>(More to follow)

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here