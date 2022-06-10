Pakistan vs West Indies 2nd ODI Match Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch PAK vs WI ODI series Live Coverage on Live TV Online

Pakistan will aim to clinch the three-match ODI series when they take on West Indies in the second ODI match in Multan. Pakistan won the first ODI by 5 wickets to take a 1-0 lead in the series. Pakistan easily chased down a decent target of 306 as captain Babar Azam led from the front and scored a scintillating knock of 103 off 107 balls.

On the other hand, West Indies is a strong team full of players who can take the match away from the opposition on any given day. Shai Hope had scored a magnificent hundred to propel the West Indies to a good total in the first ODI, and the Calypso kings would want Hope to continue his rich vein of form. West Indies would also be looking for a meaningful contribution from skipper Nicholas Pooran. If West Indies are to make a comeback in the series, Pooran needs to spend more time on the crease.

Ahead of the 2nd ODI match between Pakistan and West Indies, here is all you need to know:

Advertisement

What date 2nd ODI match between Pakistan and West Indies will be played?

The 2nd ODI match between Pakistan and West Indies will be played on June 10, Friday.

Where will the 2nd ODI match between Pakistan and West Indies be played?

The 2nd ODI match between Pakistan and West Indies will be played at the Multan Cricket Stadium.

What time will the 2nd ODI match between Pakistan and West Indies begin?

The 2nd ODI match between Pakistan and West Indies will begin at 4:30 pm IST, on June 10.

Which TV channels will broadcast the 2nd ODI match between Pakistan and West Indies?

The 2nd ODI match between Pakistan and West Indies will be televised on Sony Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the 2nd ODI match between Pakistan and West Indies?

The 2nd ODI match between Pakistan and West Indies will also be Live Streamed on the SONYLIV app and website.

Advertisement

Pakistan and West Indies Possible Starting XI:

Pakistan Predicted Starting Line-up: Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan, Fakhar Zaman, Hasan Ali, K. Shah, Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Shaheen Shah Afridi, Mohammad Haris, Haris Rauf

West Indies Predicted Starting Line-up: Nicholas Pooran (c), Kyle Mayers, Shamarh Brooks, Shai Hope(wk), Brandon King, Rovman Powell, J. Seales, Romario Shepherd, Alzarri Joseph, Akeal Hosein, Hayden Walsh Jr.

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos, IPL 2022 Live Updates and Cricket Scores here