Pakistan vs West Indies, 2nd T20I at National Stadium in Karachi, Live Cricket Score

Babar Azam-led Pakistan will eye to take an unassailable lead in the three-match T20I series against West Indies at home on Tuesday. The hosts have already broken the record for the most wins in a calendar year, surpassing their own record of 17 wins in men’s T20Is in 2018, with a 63-run victory over West Indies in Karachi.

After the batters got the hosts to a solid total of 200, the bowlers were on the money from the start as West Indies crumbled under the pressure of the chase.

Meanwhile, Pakistan skipper Azam hinted at changes for the second game in the post-match presentation and could choose to rest a few key players who have been playing without much break since the start of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021.

West Indies, on the other hand, have a lot to ponder about but don’t have too much time to do so as they play the second game less than 24 hours after the completion of the first. They handed debuts to Dominic Drakes and Shamarh Brooks and the overall inexperience showed in the first T20I.

Captain Nicholas Pooran will want a better all-round showing and will be hoping to force the series into a decider.

On Monday, Pakistan cruised to a comfortable win by 63 runs in the first T20I at the National Stadium in Karachi. Babar said after his side’s win in the opening game that, “Rizwan and Haider Ali played handy knocks and the way Nawaz finished was outstanding. Our spinners bowled well and put them under pressure. We will sit and discuss what combination to play for the next game."

