Pakistan vs West Indies 3rd ODI Live Cricket Score: PAK vs WI Latest Updates From Multan Cricket Stadium

PAK vs WI Live Score 3rd ODI: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Pakistan vs West Indies 3rd ODI match from Multan Cricket Stadium, Multan. Windies have failed to put up a fight against Pakistan in this series as they have already lost it after crushing defeats in first two matches. Skipper Babar Azam has led his team from front with his batting performances while Nicholas Pooran hasn’t been able to do that for Windies in his first major challenge as skipper.

The hosts might give chances to some young starts for the last match of the series to try their bench strength. While West Indies will be desperate to earn their first win on the tour.

“I think we were 10-15 short because we lost back-to-back wickets," said Azam after win in second ODI.

“But there was spin so we were confident at the break that we could defend this and Nawaz took wickets at crucial junctures and brought us back in the game."

What date 3rd ODI match between Pakistan and West Indies will be played?

The 3rd ODI match between Pakistan and West Indies will be played on June 12, Sunday.

Where will the 3rd ODI match between Pakistan and West Indies be played?

The 3rd ODI match between Pakistan and West Indies will be played at the Multan Cricket Stadium.

What time will the 3rd ODI match between Pakistan and West Indies begin?

The 3rd ODI match between Pakistan and West Indies will begin at 4:30 pm IST, on June 12.

Which TV channels will broadcast the 3rd ODI match between Pakistan and West Indies?

The 3rd ODI match between Pakistan and West Indies will be televised on Sony Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the 3rd ODI match between Pakistan and West Indies?

The 3rd ODI match between Pakistan and West Indies will also be Live Streamed on the SONYLIV app and website.

Pakistan and West Indies Possible Starting XI:

Pakistan Predicted Starting Line-up: Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan, Fakhar Zaman, Hasan Ali, K. Shah, Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Shaheen Shah Afridi, Mohammad Haris, Haris Rauf

West Indies Predicted Starting Line-up: Nicholas Pooran (c), Kyle Mayers, Shamarh Brooks, Shai Hope(wk), Brandon King, Rovman Powell, J. Seales, Romario Shepherd, Alzarri Joseph, Akeal Hosein, Hayden Walsh Jr.

