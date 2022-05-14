Pakistan Will Go Ahead With Tour of Sri Lanka, says PCB

The Pakistan Cricket Board has assured its Sri Lankan counterparts that it had no hesitation touring the country for a two-Test series in late July-August, despite the ongoing unrest in the island nation.

“We are always ready to support Sri Lanka Cricket even in difficult times and we have no issues touring the country for the test series," a PCB official said.

Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) is facing problems due to the current uncertain political and economic situation prevailing in the country with daily violent protests on the streets against the government.

Cricket Australia which is to send its team to Sri Lanka before Pakistan has said it is monitoring the situation and will take a final decision based on it.

But the PCB official said that it was the call of the Sri Lankan cricket and Pakistan would just follow their path.

Sri Lanka is facing its worst economic crisis with only 12 hours of electricity being provided to the locals who are facing severe fuel shortage.

“We have a very strong relationship with the Sri Lankan Board, the two countries have always supported each other in difficult situations," the official said.

He added that Pakistan would not refuse to play the series in July and August.

“Whatever decision the SLC deems best we will accept it playing in Sri Lanka or even at a neutral venue," he said.

Pakistan was also due to play three ODIs on the tour but the SLC requested the PCB to drop the white ball matches as they wanted to start their Lanka Premier League earlier by a week.

