Pakistan Women vs Bangladesh Women Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch ICC Women’s World Cup 2022 Live Coverage on Live TV Online

The two bottom-placed sides in the 2022 ICC Women’s World Cup table – Pakistan and Bangladesh – will cross swords on Monday in their next game at the Seddon Park, Hamilton.

Pakistan will come into this match after losing to South Africa by six runs. Riding on half-centuries from Laura Wolvaardt (75 runs off 91 balls) and Sune Luus (62 runs off 102 balls), South Africa posted 223/9 in 50 overs. Fatima Sana and Ghulam Fatima picked three wickets each for Pakistan. In reply, the Asian team managed 217/10 in 49.5 overs. Omaima Sohail (65 runs off 104 balls) top-scored for her side while Nida Dar scored 55 runs off 72 balls.

The Bangladesh side, meanwhile, was bettered by the hosts New Zealand in their most recent fixture by nine wickets in a rain-affected match.

Advertisement

Batting first, Bangladesh scored 140/8 in their quota of 27 overs. In reply, New Zealand chased down the target in 20 overs with nine wickets to spare.

Ahead of today’s WWC 2022 match between Pakistan Women and Bangladesh Women; here is all you need to know:

When will the ICC Women’s World Cup 2022 match Pakistan Women vs Bangladesh Women start?

The match between Pakistan Women and Bangladesh Women will be played on Monday, March 14, and it will kick off at 03:30 am IST.

Where will the ICC Women’s World Cup 2022 match Pakistan Women vs Bangladesh Women be played?

The Women’s World Cup match between Pakistan Women vs Bangladesh Women will be played at the Seddon Park, Hamilton.

Which TV channels will broadcast Pakistan Women vs Bangladesh Women match?

The Star Sports Network has the broadcasting rights for Pakistan Women vs Bangladesh Women match.

Advertisement

Where can I live stream Pakistan Women vs Bangladesh Women match?

Pakistan Women vs Bangladesh Women match is available to be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

Pakistan Women vs Bangladesh Women possible starting XI:

Pakistan Women Starting line-up: Sidra Ameen, Nahida Khan, Bismah Maroof (c), Omaima Sohail, Nida Dar, Aliya Riaz, Fatima Sana, Sidra Nawaz (wk), Diana Baig, Nashra Sandhu, Ghulam Fatima

Bangladesh Women Starting line-up: Shamima Sultana (wk), Fargana Hoque, Nigar Sultana (c), Rumana Ahmed, Ritu Moni, Sobhana Mostary, Salma Khatun, Lata Mondal, Jahanara Alam, Nahida Akter, Fariha Trisna

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos, IPL Auction 2022 and Cricket Scores here