India Women vs Pakistan Women Live Streaming: How to Watch ICC Women’s World Cup 2022 on TV And Online

Mithali Raj-led Team India will kick off their 2022 ICC Women’s World Cup campaign on Sunday against bitter-rivals Pakistan in a blockbuster encounter at the Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui. India finished as runner-up during the previous edition of the league in 2017 after losing to England by nine runs in the final at the iconic Lord’s cricket ground. India will look to go all the way this time around.

Women in Blue have never won the WC trophy with their most successful campaign coming in 2005 and 2017 when they finished second. They have reached the semi-final round of the competition on three occasions in 1997, 2000 and 2009.

On the other hand, Pakistan Women’s team has never reached the knockout stage of the competition with their best stint coming in 2009, when they finished fifth.

Pakistan will come into this game after winning their two warm-up matches against New Zealand and Bangladesh.

Meanwhile, India defeated South Africa Women and West Indies Women during the warm-up event.

Ahead of the WWC 2022 match between Pakistan Women and India Women, here is all you need to know:

When will the ICC Women’s World Cup 2022 match Pakistan Women vs India Women start?

The match between Pakistan Women and India Women will be played on Sunday, March 6, and it will kick off at 6:30 am IST.

Where will the ICC Women’s World Cup 2022 match Pakistan Women vs India Women be played?

The Women’s World Cup match between Pakistan Women vs India Women will be played at the Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Pakistan Women vs India Women match?

The Star Sports Network has the broadcasting rights for the Pakistan Women vs India Women match.

Where can I live stream the Pakistan Women vs India Women match?

Pakistan Women vs India Women match is available to be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

Pakistan Women vs India Women possible starting XIs

Pakistan Women Possible Playing XI: M Ali (wk), S Nawaz, J Khan, N Khan, O Sohail, N Dar, A Riaz, B Maroof, D Baig, A Amin, N Sandhu

India Women Possible Playing XI: R Ghosh (wk), T Bhatia, S Mandhana, M Raj, S Verma, D Sharma, H Kaur, R Gayakwad, J Goswami, P Yadav, P Vastrakar

