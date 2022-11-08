Pakistan Women vs Ireland Women Live Streaming: When And Where to Watch 3rd ODI Match Live Coverage on Live TV Online

Pakistan Women will be playing a dead rubber on Wednesday against Ireland Women. The hosts have already taken an unassailable lead of 2-0. Pakistan Women cruised to a 128-run victory in the first One Day International.

The opening duo of Muneeba Ali and Sidra Ameen were the star performer for the Green Army as they smacked 107 and 176 runs, respectively. In the second One Day International, Pakistan bowlers ruled the game.

Batting first, Ireland could score only 194 runs as Nashra Sandhu and Ghulam Fatima picked three wickets each. The host chased 195 runs within 32.4 overs as Ameen scored 91 runs off 93 balls.

Pakistan Women will be aiming for another sensational performance to win by 3-0. Ireland Women, on the other hand, will hope to score their first victory during the Pakistan tour and gain some momentum for the T20 Internationals.

When will the 3rd ODI match Pakistan Women (PK-W) vs Ireland Women (IR-W) start?

The game will be conducted on November 9, Wednesday.

Where will the 3rd ODI match Pakistan Women (PK-W) vs Ireland Women (IR-W) be played?

The match will be played at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.

What time will the 3rd ODI match Pakistan Women (PK-W) vs Ireland Women (IR-W) begin?

The match will begin at 10:30 am IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Pakistan Women (PK-W) vs Ireland Women (IR-W) match?

Pakistan Women vs Ireland Women match will not be televised in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Pakistan Women (PK-W) vs Ireland Women (IR-W) match?

Pakistan Women vs Ireland Women match is available to be streamed live on the Fancode app and website.

PK-W vs IR-W 3rd ODI Match, Pakistan Women probable playing XI against Ireland Women: Aliya Riaz, Fatima Sana, Muneeba Ali, Sidra Ameen, Bismah Maroof ©, Nida Dar, Omaima Sohail, Nashra Sandhu, Ghulam Fatima, Sadia Iqbal, Sidra Nawaz (wk)

PK-W vs IR-W 3rd ODI Match, Ireland Women probable playing XI against Pakistan Women: Orla Prendergast, Leah Paul, Gaby Lewis, Amy Hunter, Laura Delany ©, Rachel Delaney, Eimear Richardson, Arlene Kelly, Cara Murray, Shauna Kavanagh, Mary Waldron (wk)

